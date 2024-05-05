WATCH AND SHARE: Google Removes Pro-Trump Ad That Highlights Biden’s Prioritization of Illegals Over US Citizens, $500 a Month to House “Newcomers to America”

Google is reportedly censoring a new pro-Trump MAGA PAC ad that exposes Joe Biden’s prioritization of illegal “newcomers to America” over Americans being crushed by inflation.

According to Trump surrogates and supporters who are calling on supporters to make the video go viral, Google took down the ad, claiming it violates their guidelines.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the State of Michigan, under Biden-ally Governor Gretchen Whitmer, is offering $500 in taxpayer money to house illegal aliens as it struggles with the pressure of Biden’s invasion.

“The Newcomer Rental Subsidy program provides Refugees and other Newcomer population-eligible households with rental assistance up to $500 per month for up to 12 months, with eligibility based on immigration status and household income,” The Office of Global Michigan’s website states.

Per Daily Mail, “Congresswoman Lisa McClain of Michigan sent a letter to Biden calling the scheme a ‘slap in the face’ to the state’s taxpayers and a way of ‘rolling out the red carpet’ for illegal migrants.”

This news comes as the American economy is failing. GDP dropped faster than expected in the first quarter of 2024 and came in at half the rate of Q4 2023, while inflation rose to 3.7% in the first quarter.

Yet, Joe Biden says it’s India, Japan, Russia, and China who are failing economically “because they’re xenophobic,” but the US economy is “growing” because we roll out the red carpet to illegal immigrants paid for by you.

According to a recent poll, 70% of voters in swing states say that the United States economy is on the "wrong track." 51% of voters say they trust Trump more on the economy, while just 36% say Biden.

The advertisement shows a Biden phone banker calling a voter who is upset that "everything costs more," including rent.

The Biden volunteer then looks to her talking points, which read, "Biden is helping to pay rent for newcomers to America [do not say immigrants]."

The voter responds, "You mean illegal immigrants? I'm struggling to pay my bills, but Biden's paying rent for illegals? They get handouts, and I'm paying for it!" He continues, "Things were better before Biden. I'm voting for Trump.

