NO THANKS: Michigan Offering Locals Measly $500 a Month to House Illegal Aliens

The state of Michigan is offering locals a measly sum to house illegal aliens as it struggles with the pressure of the ongoing migrant invasion.

According to The Office of Global Michigan’s website, the government will offer homeowners a risible $500 a month if they agree to take in so-called refugees.

“The Newcomer Rental Subsidy program provides Refugees and other Newcomer population-eligible households with rental assistance up to $500 per month for up to 12 months, with eligibility based on immigration status and household income,” the website states.

“Many refugees and other newcomers face critical housing challenges, and this program will increase access to better and more affordable housing opportunities while supporting a more rapid social integration to refugees and other newcomer populations to Michigan,” it continues.

Last month, the Democratic-controlled state similarly asked residents to “sponsor” migrants through acts such as picking them up at the airport and helping them find work.

“Sponsors are expected to provide support to newly arrived refugees for 90 days through acts such as greeting refugee newcomers at the airport, securing and preparing initial housing, enrolling children in school and helping adults find employment,” the statement said.

Michigan is far from the only blue state asking for help from Americans to deal with the migrant invasion. Last August, the Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts, Kim Driscoll, pleaded with citizens to “step up if you’re willing to have an additional family be part of your family.”

“If you have an extra room or suite in your home, please consider hosting a family,” Driscoll told citizens. “Safe housing and shelter is our most pressing need.”

Meanwhile, deep blue cities across the country such as New York, Chicago and Denver are also at breaking point, as millions of people continue to illegally cross the border every year.

While many of them seek asylum under the guise of being a refugee, the majority are economic migrants simply looking to work in the United States. Many also have links to organized crime, with various gangs and drug cartels using the open border as an opportunity to expand their operations north of Mexico.