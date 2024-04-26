POLL: Biden Trails Trump in Six Swing States – 70% Say Economy is on the “Wrong Track”

According to a recent poll, President Trump currently holds a lead in six of the seven key swing states that are expected to determine the 2024 Presidential Election.

The results of the Bloomberg/Morning Consult swing state poll are as follows:

Trump leads Biden by seven points in Arizona (49%-42%).

Trump leads Biden by six points in Georgia (49%-43%).

Trump leads Biden by eight points in Nevada (51%-43%).

Trump leads Biden by ten points in North Carolina (51%-41%).

Trump leads Biden by four points in Wisconsin (48%-44%).

Trump leads Biden by one point in Pennsylvania (47%-46%).

Biden only leads Trump in Michigan by just two points with 47%-45%.

Joe Biden won with massive voter fraud in all of these states in 2020 except for North Carolina.

Trump’s lead from a December 2023 Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll has increased by three points in Arizona, five points in Nevada, and one point in North Carolina.

70% of voters in these states said the United States economy is on the "wrong track," and 51% of voters say they trust Trump more on the economy, while just 36% say Biden.

This comes as the GDP dropped faster than expected in the first quarter of 2024 and at half the rate of Q4 2023. Real GDP increased 1.6% after rising 3.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, inflation rose to 3.7% in the first quarter – squeezing consumers who are already strapped in the Biden economy.

Per New York Post,

Swing-state voters said the economy was the top issue with almost six months to go before Election Day, with 82% saying it will be “very important” in deciding whom they vote for and 34% saying it would be their single most important issue. Immigration ranked second, with 15% saying it was their top issue, while abortion and democracy were tied for third at 9% each. Seven in 10 respondents said they viewed the US economy as going in the “wrong direction,” while 57% said the same about the economy in their own state. The bad poll numbers for Biden come despite his campaign spending $30 million in the month after his March 7 State of the Union address on ad buys and campaign stops in critical swing states — a push that Democrats dubbed the “Month of Action.”

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told The New York, “Americans realize if they want to make gas cheap again and keep more money in their pockets, they must vote Trump.” Leavitt added, “Joe Biden’s economic policies are robbing people of thousands every month, and Biden is doubling down, promising to sign the largest tax hike in American history if given another four years in the White House.”