EXCLUSIVE: Kash Patel Shows Americans Biden’s Past Racism Towards Indians Continues After Japanese Embassy Rebukes Biden for Attack Saying Japan’s Economy is “Having Trouble Because They’re Xenophobic” Along with India, China, and Russia

The Japanese Embassy on Friday reportedly highlighted concerns with the Biden Administration, calling Biden’s recent comments about Japan’s economic and immigration policies “unfortunate.”

Per Politico, “The comments were not based on an accurate understanding of Japan’s policies,” the embassy said. “We have raised this point to the U.S. government and explained Japan’s positions and policies once again.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe Biden said India, Japan, Russia, and China are failing economically “because they’re xenophobic” during a fundraiser on Thursday, but the US economy is “growing” because we’re not.

NEW: Biden says that US is prospering because of immigrants, unlike “xenophobic” Japan. BIDEN’S “XENOPHOBIC”

Former Department of Defense Chief of Staff and Deputy Director of National Intelligence under President Trump, Kash Patel, shared the report from Politico, slamming Biden for his history of attacking foreign allies and “mocking” Indian Americans:

Patel: @BidenHQ slams India’s economy as a failure, and calls Indians Xenophobic… this is after his racial slurs against Indian Americans, mocking our successful heritage and assimilation as Americans. Just wondering where all the brown folks in the US are slamming Biden for his baseless hatred and incendiary comments? Happy to lead the charge



It can be recalled that 17 years ago, Biden said, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent. I’m not joking.”

I am a proud member of the Indian community and have endured numerous racist death threats throughout my career. Let me be clear: these cowardly attacks and deflections are utterly unacceptable,” Patel said in a statement provided to The Gateway Pundit. “They are a stark reminder of the divisiveness being stoked by the left. We must confront and dismantle this toxicity. Our movement stands for the strength and dignity of all Americans, and we will not tolerate hatred or intimidation against anyone, period.”

Biden on Thursday characterized Japan, a key U.S. ally, as “xenophobic” for its reluctance to embrace mass immigration. He also raised questions about the economic challenges faced by China, Japan, and Russia and attributed these difficulties to their “xenophobic” policies and resistance to illegal immigration.

“Why is China stalling so badly economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia? Why is India? Because they’re xenophobic. They don’t want immigrants,” he said after falsely claiming “our economy is growing,” and it’s “because we welcome immigrants.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later addressed the media, first telling reporters, “The president was very clear,” then later trying to walk back and struggling to defend Joe Biden:

These comments come as the GDP dropped faster than expected in the first quarter of 2024 and at half the rate of Q4 2023. Real GDP increased just 1.6% after rising 3.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, inflation rose to 3.7% in the first quarter, squeezing consumers already strapped in the Biden economy.

Additionally, In a recent poll, 70% of voters in swing states said that the United States economy is on the "wrong track." 51% of voters say they trust Trump more on the economy, while just 36% say Biden. And our border is wide open, with American tax dollars going to housing, feeding, and transporting illegal immigrants in every major city across the country.

Kash Patel told The Gateway Pundit,

President Trump's administration showcased real economic growth and stability, not the smoke and mirrors we see from the Biden administration. When Biden claims that our economy is thriving "because we welcome immigrants," it's not just an oversimplification; it's an outright lie. Let's look at the facts: while there's a slight uptick in GDP, it's overshadowed by soaring inflation, which is crushing American families under the weight of unbearable living costs. This is not growth; it's desperation. The so-called economic growth Biden touts is nothing more than a façade, especially when you consider the disaster at our open border, which has only worsened under his watch. This unchecked border crisis is a drain on our resources and a clear threat to our national security and economic stability. Under President Trump, we had stronger borders and a booming economy that truly benefited the American people. It's high time we return to policies that secure our borders and ensure genuine economic prosperity, rather than settling for the deceptive narratives pushed by the current administration.

Biden should get his own country in order before criticizing our allies for their sensible immigration policies.