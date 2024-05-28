WATCH: “Not What This Republic Stands For” – Don Jr. Slams Marxist Democrats’ Witch Hunt Persecution Against President Trump, Says Jurors Will Likely be Swayed by “Undue Pressure” Outside Trump Show Trial

Donald Trump Jr. spoke to reporters while walking out of the Manhattan Court House where jurors heard closing arguments in President Trump’s show trial today.

When asked if he thinks the jurors will make the right decision, Trump expressed concern that “they wouldn’t be able to show up to their children’s schools if they acquitted Trump, which they obviously should based on any reasonable modicum of looking at this case.”

The Gateway pundit Reported that President Trump was back in court on Tuesday for closing arguments in Alvin Bragg’s show trial in New York City.

The prosecution has yet to define the alleged criminal act that President Trump committed. But it doesn’t matter. The court is ready to find Trump guilty and send him to prison.

Trump has been charged with 34 felony “falsification of business records.” He was penalized for every payment he allegedly made to his former lawyer and pathological liar, Michael Cohen, regarding Cohen paying off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

The prosecution has not proven Trump committed any of these crimes or even had an affair; he will likely be found guilty anyway, given the rigged jury.

This is Joe Biden’s America.

To make matters worse, the Biden camp rolled out washed-up Hollywood actor Robert De Niro outside of the Manhattan courthouse to brag about Biden’s lawfare trial against his main political rival.

"They talk about democracy like they're laughing about it like it's a soundbite," Donald Trump Jr. said to RAV correspondent Ben Bergquam outside the courthouse. "That's not what this Republic stands for."

Watch below:

Reporter: Do you think they're gonna make the right decision? Trump: I believe there's undue pressure on this jury, and I think that is by design because that's all part of the same thing we've been talking about, no matter what. They understand what's happened to all of these conservative cases. The press follows them, they hound them, they wouldn't be able to show up to their children's schools if they acquitted Trump, which they obviously should based on any reasonable modicum of looking at this case. Bergquam: The fight that they're doing, when it fails, what do you think's next for these traitors? Trump: It's got to stop; it just can't happen. I mean, all the left, they talk about democracy like they're laughing about it like it's a soundbite. We have to protect the Republic. It is in jeopardy. It is at risk. That has been shown based the way thay there isn't any equal justice under the law. They're trying to make that the norm. They're trying to scare anyone with any kind of beliefs that don't go 100% with what they believe into submission. That can't happen. That's not democracy. That's not what this Republic stands for.

Bergquam commented on X,

My message to Don: “On behalf of the American people, thank you to President Trump and your entire Trump family!” He’s right, we cannot allow this to stand. This political persecution is not just against President Trump. If it’s allowed to succeed, it means no American citizen will have due process and equal protection under the law ever again.