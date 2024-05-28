“F*ck You!” – Robert De Niro Gets Into Shouting Match with Trump Supporters After Disastrous Biden Campaign Presser in NYC (VIDEO)

by

The Biden camp rolled out Hollywood actor Robert De Niro outside of the Manhattan courthouse to brag about Biden’s lawfare trial against his main political rival Donald Trump.

De Niro showed up in a face mask.

WATCH:

The Biden campaign’s disgusting presser was a complete trainwreck.

Biden Campaign’s Press Conference Outside Trump Courtroom With Robert De Niro Backfires as Disgraced Actor Flips Out While Getting Mercilessly Trolled by Trump Fans (VIDEO)

The presser devolved into chaos as De Niro insulted millions of hardworking Americans.

De Niro got heckled as he called Trump supporters "clowns."

WATCH:

A car alarm interrupted De Niro's unhinged rambling remarks.

WATCH:

De Niro practically got chased away after he wrapped up his remarks.

A Trump supporter in a MAGA hat shouted, "You're trash!" - "Your movies suck! You're a nobody!"

A thin-skinned De Niro snapped and shouted, "You are gangsters!" - "F*ck you!"

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.