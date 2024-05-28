“F*ck You!” – Robert De Niro Gets Into Shouting Match with Trump Supporters After Disastrous Biden Campaign Presser in NYC (VIDEO)

The Biden camp rolled out Hollywood actor Robert De Niro outside of the Manhattan courthouse to brag about Biden’s lawfare trial against his main political rival Donald Trump.

De Niro showed up in a face mask.

WATCH:

The Biden campaign is rolling out a masked, delusional celebrity right outside the NYC courthouse to boast about their deranged witch hunt against Crooked Joe Biden’s top political rival pic.twitter.com/Sfl8xRLMhy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2024

The Biden campaign’s disgusting presser was a complete trainwreck.

The presser devolved into chaos as De Niro insulted millions of hardworking Americans.

De Niro got heckled as he called Trump supporters "clowns."

WATCH:

A washed up Bob DeNiro doubles down on calling President Trump's supporters "clowns" pic.twitter.com/Z9p40Le6Kh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2024

A car alarm interrupted De Niro's unhinged rambling remarks.

WATCH:

A car alarm interrupts Bobby DeNiro's truly unhinged, deranged remarks — highly embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/GMogF0FOJR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2024

De Niro practically got chased away after he wrapped up his remarks.

A Trump supporter in a MAGA hat shouted, "You're trash!" - "Your movies suck! You're a nobody!"

A thin-skinned De Niro snapped and shouted, "You are gangsters!" - "F*ck you!"

WATCH: