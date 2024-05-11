UPDATE: Barron Trump Regretfully Declines Invitation To Be a Delegate at Republican National Convention Due to “Prior Commitments”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron, was selected by the Republican Party of Florida as one of the state’s at-large delegates.

In response to the news, President Trump shared in a video, “To me, it’s very cute because he’s a very young guy, and he’s graduating from high school this year.”

Now, it’s been reported that Barron has “regretfully declined” the offer to serve as a delegate for Florida due to prior commitments.

In a statement to the press, Melania Trump’s Office wrote, “While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments.”

Per The Hill:

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former President Trump, has declined the offer to serve as a delegate for Florida at this summer’s Republican National Convention (RNC). “While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments,” former first lady Melania Trump’s office said in a statement. The Florida GOP earlier this week said Barron Trump, who is 18, would join three of the former president’s other children — Eric, Tiffany and Donald Trump Jr. — as delegates, with Eric Trump serving as the state’s delegation chair. It would have marked Barron Trump’s first foray into politics in the public spotlight. The Republican convention will take place in Milwaukee, Wis., in mid-July.

Barron, who turned 18 last month, is set to graduate from high school on May 17th.

In the first week of April, The Gateway Pundit reported Judge Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s “Hush Money” trial, refused to rule on whether Trump could be excused from the trial on May 17th for Barron’s graduation.

Merchan has since had a change of mind and has now granted Trump permission to attend Barron’s graduation.

