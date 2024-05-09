Trump Responds to Son Barron Being Selected As Florida Delegate at RNC (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, has been selected by the Republican Party of Florida to be one of the state’s at-large delegates.

Other children of Trump who were selected as delegates were Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Tiffany “Trump” Boulos.

In response to Barron’s selection as an at-large delegate, Trump stated, “To me, it’s very cute because he’s a very young guy, and he’s graduating from high school this year.”

“He’s very smart. I think that’s great and interesting too. He’s pretty young….If they can do that, I’m all for it, and knowing him, he will probably be for it too.” added Trump.

Barron, who recently turned 18, will graduate from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach on May 17th.

In early April, Judge Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s “Hush Money” trial, declined to rule on whether Trump could be excused from the trial on May 17th to attend his son Barron’s graduation and stated, “It really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial.”

Last week, however, Merchan reversed his previous statement, granted Trump permission to attend Barron’s graduation, and told the court, “I don’t think the May 17 date is a problem.”

