“It Looks Like He Will Not Allow Me to Go to the Graduation of My Son” – Trump Speaks Out After Corrupt Judge Merchan Won’t Allow Him to Attend Barron’s High School Graduation (VIDEO)

President Trump on Monday afternoon spoke to the press after the first day of the Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial in Manhattan.

Jury selection was underway on Monday morning for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lawfare case against Trump related to ‘hush payments’ made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

After refusing to recuse himself, Judge Juan Merchan on Monday threatened to put President Trump in jail if he doesn’t show up for trial.

Merchan read Trump his right to be in court during the trial.

The judge told Trump a warrant would be issued for his arrest if he failed to show up to trial without a valid reason.

President Trump asked the judge if he could skip the trial on Wednesday for his son Barron’s graduation.

Judge Merchan said that the decision “really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial.”

President Trump spoke out after Judge Merchan threatened him with jail if he skipped court.

President Trump: We had some amazing things happen today. As you know, my son is graduating from high school, and it looks like the judge will not let me go through the graduation of my son, who’s worked very, very hard. He’s a great student. We’re very proud of the fact that he did so well. And he was looking forward for years to have this graduation with his mother and father there. It looks like the judges are not going to allow me to escape this scam. It’s a scam trial. If you read all of the legal pundits, all of the legal scholars today, there’s not one that I see that said this is a case that should be brought or tried. It’s a scam. It’s a political witch hunt. It continues It continues forever. And we’re not going to be given a fair trial. It’s a very, very sad thing. In addition, as you know, next Thursday, we’re before the United States Supreme Court in a very big hearing on immunity. And this is something that we We’ve been waiting for a long time. The judge, of course, is not going to allow us. He’s a very conflicted judge, and he’s not going to allow us to go to that. He won’t allow me to leave here for a half a day, go to DC, and go before the United States Supreme Court because he thinks he’s superior, I guess, than the Supreme Court. We got a real problem with this judge. We have a real problem with a lot of things having to do with this trial, including the DA, because you go right outside and people are being muffled and killed all day long. He’s sitting here all day with 10 or 12 prosecutors over nothing, over what people say shouldn’t be a trial. I just want to thank you very much.

How awful!

WATCH: