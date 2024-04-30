Trump-Hating Tyrannical Judge Gives President Trump ‘Permission’ to Attend Son Barron’s High School Graduation

Radical far-left New York Judge Juan Merchan on Tuesday fined President Trump $9,000 for speaking out in his own defense and violating his gag order in the ongoing lawfare trial in New York City.

Merchan also threatened President Trump with jail if he continued to publicly defend himself in the case.

“The judge presiding over the NY v. Trump trial in Manhattan granted former President Trump permission on Tuesday to attend his son’s high school graduation in Florida next month.” Fox News reported. “I don’t think the May 17 date is a problem,” Judge Juan Merchan told the court Tuesday morning of Barron Trump’s graduation date.

After refusing to recuse himself, Judge Juan Merchan earlier this month threatened to put President Trump in jail if he didn’t show up for trial.

Earlier this month President Trump asked the judge if he could skip the trial to attend his son Barron’s graduation.

Judge Merchan said that the decision “really depends on if we are on time and where we are in the trial.”

