‘From the River to the Sea’ Is a Criminally Punishable ‘Call to Violence’ – Dutch Lower House of Parliament Approves Geert Wilders’ Party Bill

The story of the formation of the Netherlands’ new government is a LONG soap opera in which the Globalist and leftist apparatus is desperately trying to keep Geert Wilders and his Freedom Party away from power, even if they were the most voted party in the last elections.

The vote took place way back in November – yes, you read it right. SENSATIONAL! Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party Wins in the Netherlands! Geert to Be Prime Minister! “We Are Going to Rule!”

It soon became clear that the Globalist Elites Panic as Netherland’s Geert Wilders Stands Against the ‘Migration Tsunami’ – ‘The Dutch will be Number One Again’

Dutch coalition negotiations are usually long, so in February they were still getting started – on the wrong foot: Netherland’s Coalition Talks Led by Geert Wilders in Disarray as Minor Party Steps Away From Negotiation

The ides of March brought the Netherlands Letdown: Geert Wilders Doesn’t Have Support of Coalition Partners To Become PM Right Now – But His Party Is Still Surging

Once Wilders gave up the post of Prime Minister that was his by-right of being the leader of the most voted party, apparently things improved, so in May: Conservative Champion Geert Wilders FINALLY Reaches Deal to Form New Government in the Netherlands.

So now, even before the new government has been established, the Dutch conservatives are stunning the liberal world with their parliamentary prowess.

It arises that the House of Representatives, the lower house of Parliament in the Kingdom, has approved a bill stating that the pro-Hamas slogan ‘from the river to the sea’ should be regarded as a call to violence, and should therefore be punishable.

Wilders’ party PVV’s proposal passed by the margin of just one vote.

De Telegraaf reported (translated from the Dutch):

“It is the second time in a short time that the House has spoken out about the anti-Semitic slogan. A majority in Parliament previously voted in favor of a proposal by SGP member Diederik van Dijk to give the Public Prosecution Service (OM) an additional tool to view chanting that slogan during demonstrations as a criminal offense.

In response, Minister Yesilgöz (Justice, VVD) indicated that she wanted to let the Public Prosecution Service determine whether something is punishable or not.

Despite the reluctant attitude of the outgoing cabinet, PVV MP Maikel Boon wanted to go one step further to banish the slogan. He pointed to the “disturbing” increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the Netherlands.

According to the PVV member, the slogan ‘from the river to the sea’ comes ‘directly from the Hamas charter’ and is therefore ‘a call for violence against all Jews worldwide’, Boon stated. In a roll-call vote, 74 MPs ultimately voted in favor of considering the slogan as a call to violence, 73 voted against it.”

