Conservative Champion Geert Wilders FINALLY Reaches Deal to Form New Government in the Netherlands

After six long months of negotiations, it seems that – at last – Dutch conservative leader Geert Wilders has sealed a deal to form the most right-wing government in the Netherlands in decades.

Reuters reported:

“Wilders, who has influenced Dutch immigration policy from the opposition benches since 2006 and is known for his outspoken views on Islam, was expected to announce a four-party coalition later in the day.”

The coalition talks have dragged on for months, to the delight of the liberal media that fears Wilders and his party.

Wilders’ major election victory on Nov. 22 means that immigration, finances, and fake climate alarmism are among the key policy points.

A breakthrough was reportedly reached back in March as Wilders toned down his rhetoric, agreed to withdraw his name for the position of prime minister, and dropped opposition to support for Ukraine.

“‘I can’t see this fail’, Wilders told reporters shortly after midnight, following 16 hours of talks during which parties said they had found agreement on government finances.

He told journalists as he walked into meetings on Wednesday morning: ‘If everything goes according to plan today, it will be a great outcome.’

The deal is seen bringing together outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s centre-right VVD, the new centrist NSC party and upstart farmers’ protest party BBB in a coalition with a strong majority of 88 seats in the 150-seat Lower House.”

Wilders rode a continental feeling of anti-immigration and anti-establishment sentiment and achieved his largest-ever electoral win.

The incoming conservative government will impose stricter asylum migration policies.

“Wilders, who has close ties with other European populists including Hungary’s Viktor Orban, has also made promises of lavish spending on healthcare and a lowering of the retirement age. But budget constraints make it unlikely the other parties will all support these plans.”

Wilders said he sealed a tentative agreement to form a right-wing coalition government after months of talks but hasn’t yet named a prime minister.

Bloomberg reported:

“‘We have a negotiating agreement. But the factions will also discuss it later, so there may be adjustments and amendments’, Wilders said Wednesday after concluding negotiations with three right—leaning parties — the liberal VVD of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the center-right NSC and the populist Farmer-Citizen Movement. ‘After that we may reach a final agreement’, he added. Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party comfortably captured the most seats in the election almost six months ago, but the controversial politician had been unable until now to assemble an administration. In March, in order to break a deadlock in the talks, he was forced to renounce his own bid to become premier.”

The coalition parties discussed possible prime ministerial candidates, but that conversation will be resumed later.

