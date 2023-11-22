SENSATIONAL! Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party Wins in the Netherlands! Geert to Be Prime Minister! “We Are Going to Rule!”

The RINO ruling coalition consisting of VVD, D66, CDA and Christian Union, lost a total of 37 and will together receive no more than 41 seats, according to Ipsos.



The Freedom Party PVV can no longer be ignored after its “mega victory” in the House of Representatives elections, according to party leader Geert Wilders.

It would be “very undemocratic” if that happened, “the voter would not accept that,” he warns.

Wilders called on other parties to work together and “get over their own shadows”.

Wilders wants to find solutions, “but within the framework of the law and the constitution.”

The PVV leader, who has been excluded as a coalition partner by many parties, is determined: “We are going to govern”.

If Wilders becomes Prime Minister, he will be for all Dutch people, he repeats.

“Regardless of where you come from, and what your faith is.” Wilders wants people to “have more money in their wallets”.

He also wants “care and safety back in order”. Naturally, he also wants to restrict immigration, one of the spearheads of his party.