SENSATIONAL! Geert Wilders’ Freedom Party Wins in the Netherlands! Geert to Be Prime Minister! “We Are Going to Rule!”

UPDATE– GEERT WILDERS WINS IN THE NETHERLANDS!
BREAKING: The Dutch Donald Trump Geert Wilders has won the election to be the next Prime Minister of the Netherlands with a landslide margin
The result puts him in line to lead talks to form a new ruling coalition and become the country’s prime minister.
A sensational upset has taken place in the Netherlands, as Geert Wilder’s patriotic Freedom Party leads the race with 35 seats out of 150 seats in the Second Chamber of Parliament.
He posted a video showing his stunned exhilaration, exclaiming “Thirty-five!”
