Globalist Elites Panic as Netherland’s Geert Wilders Stands Against the ‘Migration Tsunami’ – ‘The Dutch will be Number One Again’

The globalist elites continue to adjust to the fact that rightwing populist Geert Wilders won a HUGE general election victory in the Netherlands.

The Liberal MSM is reeling with what AP called ‘stunning lurch to the far right for a nation once famed as a beacon of tolerance’ – which is a disingenuous way of completely overlooking the absolute tragedy that mass migration has brought upon European populations, wreaking havoc on their standards of living and endangering the very survival of their cultures.

None of this matters to the Globalist vehicles that will shout ‘far-right’ from the rooftops after propping up actual Nazis in Ukraine and Canada for over two years now.

But it does seem that at this juncture, the European voters are beyond the reach of this repetitive propaganda.

Wilders is poised to form the next governing coalition and become the proverbial ‘first far-right prime minister of the Netherlands.’

In all this talk of Netherlands ‘beacon of tolerance’ is but a thin liberal veneer, and it forgets that it just came to light that the grandfather of the Dutch King was a card-carrying member of the Nazi party.

Associated Press reported:

“’It is going to happen that the PVV is in the next Cabinet’, Wilders said, using the Dutch abbreviation for his Party for Freedom. With nearly all votes counted, Wilders’ party was forecast to win 37 seats in the 150-seat lower house of parliament, two more than predicted by an exit poll when voting finished Wednesday night and more than double the 17 the party secured in the last election.”

The complex process of forming a new governing coalition begins Friday.

“Wilders’ election program included calls for a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the European Union, a total halt to accepting asylum-seekers and migrant pushbacks at Dutch borders. It also advocates the “de-Islamization” of the Netherlands. He says he wants no mosques or Islamic schools in the country, although he has been milder about Islam during this election campaign than in the past.”

As a matter of fact, no one should be surprised that the candidate that, based on his campaign to heavily curtail migration, won, since it was this very issue – unchecked mass migration – that derailed the last coalition in July.

“In his victory speech, Wilders said he wants to end what he called the ‘asylum tsunami’. ‘The Dutch will be No. 1 again’, Wilders said. ‘The people must get their nation back’.”

