Incoming… Judge Cannon Set to Unseal Information Related to Obama Judge’s Order Piercing Through Trump’s Attorney-Client Privilege in Classified Docs Case



Judge Aileen Cannon

Judge Aileen Cannon is set to release information related to Judge Beryl Howell’s order piercing through Trump’s attorney-client privilege.

Cannon set a telephonic status conference for next Wednesday, May 8.

Not only is Judge Cannon exposing DOJ corruption, it appears she is about to open a can of whoop ass on DC court, namely ex chief Judge Beryl Howell. Cannon seems poised to release info related to Howell’s order piercing atty-client privilege btw Trump and attorney Evan Corcoran pic.twitter.com/zjTWJyiywn — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 1, 2024

Jack Smith used a DC grand jury – and a radical Marxist Obama-appointed DC judge (Beryl Howell) in the classified docs case before quietly roving down to Florida to file the charges.

Judge Beryl Howell ruled against Trump at every turn!

In fact, Judge Howell previously ordered Trump’s lawyer Evan Corcoran to testify before a grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Judge Howell flipped Trump’s own lawyer Eric Corcoran into a witness when she obliterated Trump’s attorney-client privilege in a ruling.



Judge Beryl Howell

Recall, at the last minute, Jack Smith empaneled a grand jury in Miami to indict Trump in Florida.

Jack Smith had been using a grand jury in DC to investigate Trump’s classified documents case.

Out of nowhere, a Florida grand jury popped up and indicted Trump.

Jack Smith indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami last June.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.