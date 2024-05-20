Even Leftist Cardi B Turns Her Back on Biden, Declares No Endorsement for 2024 Presidential Election: “People Got Betrayed”

Cardi B, known for vulgar rap lyrics who famously endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 election, has announced that she will not be voting for either presidential candidate this year.

She joined a long list of Hollywood celebrities who will not be endorsing Joe Biden this upcoming 2024 presidential election.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the singer expressed her profound disappointment with the Biden regime and voiced her concerns about America’s destructive role in international affairs.

“I feel like people got betrayed,” Cardi B lamented about Biden’s presidency. “It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about anybody. Then, it really gets me upset that there are solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f—king thing.”

“[America] don’t pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through s— for a very long time,” she added.

“There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help. I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.”

This comes after last year when Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, expressed frustration and concern over a significant budget reduction in New York that impacted schools, public libraries, and the police department.

“I need you to spread this video. And if something happens to me, it’s because I’m speaking truth. So God forbid something happens to me or my family or some sh*t because n*gg*s is after me because I’m speaking the truth.”

“In New York, there is a $120 million budget cut that’s going to affect schools, public libraries, and the police department. And a $5 million budget cut in sanitation. B*tch, we are gonna be drowning in f**king rats.

The budget comes after tens of thousands of illegal aliens have flooded New York City in the last year due to Biden’s open borders policies.

Pulling no punches, leftist Cardi B slammed warmongering Joe Biden. She was critical of the regime’s spending priorities, contrasting domestic budget cuts due to illegal alien invasion with the funding of military operations in Israel and Ukraine.

“Joe Biden’s talking about like, ‘Yeah, we could fund two wars. We could fund two wars, motherf**kers.’ Talking about we don’t got it, but we got it. Like, we’re the greatest nation. No, the f**k we’re not. We’re going through some sh*t right now. Like, say it! We really are f**ked right now.”

Back in 2020, Cardi B advocated for black people to vote for Joe Biden.

Cardi B demanded “free” Medicare and college tuition while telling Biden to ease up on the taxes during an interview with Joe Biden as part of her Elle Magazine cover shoot.

Joe Biden struggled through the softball interview because of his cognitive decline so Elle had to severely edit him mid-sentence to make him sound coherent.