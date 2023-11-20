Leftist Cardi B GOES OFF on Joe Biden, Who She Previously Supported, Over Funding of Foreign Wars While Neglecting the Decay in American Cities “If Something Happens to Me, It’s Because I’m Speaking Truth” (VIDEO)

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B, a Joe Biden supporter, recently voiced her strong opinions on social media about the current political situation in the United States, specifically addressing the budget cuts in New York City and criticizing Joe Biden’s regime.

The leftist celebrities are now starting to flip on Joe Biden.

In a recent online outburst, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, expressed frustration and concern over a significant budget reduction in New York, impacting schools, public libraries, and the police department.

“I’m angry a** b*tch right now. I’m an angry b*tch. Y’all need to get in here because I’m about to go off right now,” Cardi B said during her Instagram live urging her followers to watch her video.

“I need you to spread this f**king video. I need you to spread this video. And if something happens to me, it’s because I’m speaking truth. So God forbid something happens to me or my family or some sh*t because n*gg*s is after me because I’m speaking the truth.”

She highlighted the potential negative consequences of these cuts, such as reduced sanitation leading to increased rat infestations due to Democrat Eric Adams and Joe Biden failed policies.

“In New York, there is a $120 million budget cut that’s going to affect schools, public libraries, and the police department. And a $5 million budget cut in sanitation. B*tch, we are gonna be drowning in f**king rats.

The budget comes after tens of thousands of illegal aliens have flooded New York City in the last year due to Biden’s open borders policies.

According to the New York Post: “Since last spring, over 72,000 people have flooded into Gotham with over 45,000 currently living in 160 taxpayer-funded emergency shelters and hotels.”

“For months, we have warned New Yorkers about the challenging fiscal situation our city faces,” said Mayor Adams. “To balance the budget as the law requires, every city agency dug into their own budget to find savings, with minimal disruption to services. And while we pulled it off this time, make no mistake: Migrant costs are going up, tax revenue growth is slowing, and COVID stimulus funding is drying up. No city should be left to handle a national humanitarian crisis largely on its own, and without the significant and timely support we need from Washington, D.C., today’s budget will be only the beginning.”

The rapper, known for her leftist views, expressed disillusionment with the political leadership, including Joe Biden, whom she had previously supported.

“I’m not endorsing any presidential candidates anymore. How can there be a hundred million dollar budget cut for essential services like schools, libraries, police safety, and sanitation in New York City.”

Pulling no punches, leftist Cardi B slammed warmongering Joe Biden. She was critical of the regime’s spending priorities, contrasting domestic budget cuts due to illegal alien invasion with the funding of military operations in Israel and Ukraine.

“Joe Biden’s talking about like, ‘Yeah, we could fund two wars. We could fund two wars, motherf**kers.’ Talking about we don’t got it, but we got it. Like, we’re the greatest nation. No, the f**k we’re not. We’re going through some sh*t right now. Like, say it! We really are f**ked right now.”

“New York is dirty, and it is dirty. And we’re going to get even dirtier with the f**king budget cut. And, yeah, we talking about we could fund two wars. That’s like a n*gg* trying to front like, yeah, I got the money to support two bitches, but you really don’t.”

“No, we cannot fund these f*cking wars. We can’t keep it a beam. We can’t. Like, y’all doing budget cuts on the biggest city in the United States.

“This sh*t is getting out of hand. They don’t want to say the word, but we’re going through a recession right now. We really, really f**king are. And Major Eric said it there is a budget cut going on in New York. And little by little, it’s going to go in your states. Okay? This is f**king crazy.”

Watch Cardi B’s full live stream below: (Warning: Explicit Language)

Last year, Cardi B caught the attention of social media when she tweeted about a possible economic recession, asking when the experts were going to announce it was already in motion.

“When y’all think they going to announce that we going into a recession?” she asked.

We don’t give a damn what Cardi B has to say. Remember, she advocated for black people to vote for Biden. Now look, there’s no baby formula, high gas & high food cost. Why the hell is she complaining? If she’s worried about a recession, maybe she should sell one of her mansions! — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) June 6, 2022

Back in 2020, Cardi B advocated for black people to vote for Joe Biden.

Cardi B, who is known for vulgar rap lyrics, demanded “free” Medicare and college tuition while telling Biden to ease up on the taxes during an interview with Joe Biden as part of her Elle Magazine cover shoot.

Joe Biden struggled through the softball interview because of his cognitive decline so Elle had to severely edit him mid-sentence to make him sound coherent.

WATCH: Slow Joe Biden is so diminished they had to severely edit him mid-sentence to make him sound coherent. Embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/ru6NtDq2sE — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 17, 2020

More edits: