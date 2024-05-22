Crazy Crockett To Trademark Grammatically Incorrect ‘Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’

Rep. Jasmine Crocket, D-Tx., is awaiting ownership of the insulting phrase she leveled against Rep. Marjorie Tayler Greene, R-Ga., in the notorious showdown during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing last week.

The Democrat lawmaker’s campaign filed a trademark application for the phrase “bleach blonde bad built butch body” on Sunday with the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The move will accompany the launch of the “Crockett Clapback Collection,” featuring accessories and clothing items with the alliterative jab she hurled at Greene in the heated exchange on the House floor.

USA Today broke the news of Crockett’s trademark application on Tuesday.

The House Oversight Committee hearing on Attorney General Merrick Garland’s contempt of Congress became raucous last Thursday night after Greene asked Democrat members of the House Oversight Committee whether any of them are employing the daughter of the judge overseeing former President Trump’s hush money case.

“Please tell me what that has to do with Merrick Garland,” Crocket responded. “Do you know what we’re here for?”

Green shot back, blasting Crockett on her fake eyelashes.

“I don’t think you know what you’re here for,” Greene responded. “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.”

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) engaged in a vicious war of words with Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-Tex.), mocking her for wearing “fake eyelashes.”

The hearing then devolved into insults being slung across the chamber with Chairman James Comer unable to contain proceedings for nearly an hour.

Rep. Alexandria Cortez, D-NY, slammed Greene over the “disgusting” and “unacceptable” remarks about Crocket.

“How dare you attack the physical appearance of another person?” Cortez admonished.

Greene replied taunting Cortez, asking, “Are your feelings hurt?”

“Oh girl, oh baby girl, don’t even play,” Cortez retorted.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) adominishes Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for mocking the appearance of Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-Tex.)

Comer ruled Greene’s insult did not breach congressional protocol, prompting Crockett to “clap back.”

“If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond, bad-built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” she asked the chairman.

Following the heated exchange, the 43-year-old Texas congresswoman did what we would expect of a Democrat and branded Greene’s “fake eyelashes” comment as racist.

“MAGA has historically been on social media doing the things where they’re saying, ‘Oh she’s black with lashes and nails and hair, and so she’s ghetto.’ And so, to me, this was [Greene] buying into that rhetoric and trying to amplify this for the MAGA crowd,” Crocket told CNN’s Jake Tapper Monday.

Crockett then announced the launch of her “Clapback Collection.”

Both Republicans and Democrats told Politico that some members had been drinking that evening but the publication did not disclose their names.

Greene responded to Crockett’s trademark application by posting a video of X working out.

“Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,” the Georgia lawmaker wrote in the post. “Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single moment!”

