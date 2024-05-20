Narcissistic Idiot Rep. Jasmine Crockett Taunts Trump Supporters: “I Will ALWAYS Be Smarter than You” (VIDEO)

Jim Hoft previously reported that absolute bedlam unfolded Friday night during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on Attorney General Merrick Garland’s contempt of Congress. Now, one of the ringleaders of the chaos, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), is further humiliating herself in front of America.

The Democrats lost their minds when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) put Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in her place and informed her she “did not have the intelligence” to debate her. A pouty AOC was displeased and demanded Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) hold a vote on MTG’s harsh words about AOC’s low IQ.

Crockett then asked for a clarification, but Comer could not understand her. That’s when Crockett started screaming like a banshee at MTG.

Now, Crockett is further humiliating herself in front of America. The Texas Congresswoman went on MSNBC Sunday to speak with host Ali Velshi regarding the incident, particularly Greene’s actions. During her appearance, she took the opportunity to taunt Trump supporters who righteously attacked her for her juvenile behavior.

Crockett, who is not exactly a Rhodes Scholar, dared to claim she will ALWAYS be more intelligent than MAGA supporters and implied Greene was stupid as well.

She went to pat herself on the back for refusing “to be someone’s doormat.”

WATCH:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s message to Trump supporters: “I will always be smarter than you” pic.twitter.com/Srolb0cndf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 19, 2024

Crockett: They encourage me to be who I am because I am experiencing things that so many other black women are experiencing. But unfortunately, their stories aren’t highlighted. And I also took this as an opportunity to again flex on MAGA and let them know I will ALWAYS be smarter than you. You can call me a DEI hire all you want to and hurl all the other insults they continually use against me. But she (Greene) is no match for me in terms of intellect…I refuse to be someone’s doormat, and anybody suggesting that I should; I need you to look in the mirror and maybe check yourself.

Crockett later called MTG a dog during her narcissistic rant.