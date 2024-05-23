“Calm Down!” – Judge Cannon Scolds Jack Smith’s Prosecutor After He Throws Tantrum, Pounds Fists on Podium During Hearing to Dismiss Classified Docs Case

Judge Aileen Cannon on Wednesday held a hearing on Walt Nauta’s motion to dismiss Jack Smith’s classified documents for selective and vindictive prosecution.

Recall that Walt Nauta, a former White House employee and Navy veteran who worked valet for Trump and served as a personal staffer at Mar-a-Lago was indicted along with Trump last year.

According to the federal indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Nauta was charged along with Trump in counts 32, 33, 43, 35, and 36 – for the ‘crime’ of moving boxes of documents from one room to another at Mar-a-Lago.

The charges include conspiracy, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, and scheme to conceal.

Walt Nauta was also charged alone in count 38: False statements and misrepresentations.

Walt Nauta’s lawyer detailed prosecutorial abuses by hired gun Jack Smith, including “continued reference to uncharged offense allegations, improper reference to statements obtained through attorney-client communication privilege violations, and improper reference to “court-authorized search warrant.”

According to ABC News, Wednesday’s hearing “got heated at times” as Jack Smith’s prosecutor became frustrated with Walt Nauta’s lawyer, Stanley Woodward.

Woodward argued that his client Walt Nauta was being selectively prosecuted because he was not the only person who moved boxes around at Mar-a-Lago.

Additionally, Woodward told Judge Cannon that in August 2022, Jay Bratt, one of Jack Smith’s prosecutors, threatened him with a sinking judicial nomination if he didn’t get Walt Nauta to testify against Trump.

On Wednesday, David Harbach, one of Jack Smith’s top prosecutors, threw several temper tantrums at Ft. Pierce federal courthouse in Florida as the classified documents case implodes.

“Mr. Woodward’s story about what happened at that [August] meeting is a fantasy; it did not happen,” a frustrated Harbach said to Judge Cannon on Wednesday.

Investigative reporter Julie Kelly attended the two hearings in Judge Cannon’s court on Wednesday. According to Julie Kelly, David Harbach became so frustrated at one point that he pounded his fists on the podium.

Judge Cannon scolded Harbach and told him to “calm down.”



Judge Aileen Cannon

“David Harbach, one of Smith’s lead prosecutors and usually a cool customer in court, had a series of mini temper tantrums this morning. At times pounding his fist on the podium and clapping his hands in anger to emphasize a point, Harbach was totally unprofessional, demeaning, and petulant,” Julie Kelly said on Wednesday.

“Cannon asked Harbach to “calm down” during one diatribe about accusations DOJ threatened one of the defense attorneys to get his client to flip on Donald Trump,” Julie Kelly said. “He kept trying to argue with her–Cannon also remains measured most of the time and is no fan of antics–and when she asked him a question about an issue, he shot back “that’s not the right question.”

A few reporters in the media room even gasped, according to Julie Kelly.

Spent most of the day at Ft. Pierce federal courthouse to cover two hearings in classified docs case. Special Counsel team's frustration with Judge Aileen Cannon is really evident. And it's glorious. David Harbach, one of Smith's lead prosecutors and usually a cool customer in… — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) May 22, 2024

Judge Cannon earlier this month set hearings on key motions after she indefinitely postponed Jack Smith’s classified documents trial against Trump following the special counsel’s admission to tampering with evidence.

The next hearing on discovery status reports will be held next week.