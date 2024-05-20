Trump Co-Defendant Walt Nauta Details Additional Prosecutorial Abuse in New Motion to Dismiss Jack Smith’s Classified Docs Case

Walt Nauta, Trump’s co-defendant in Jack Smith’s classified documents case, detailed additional prosecutorial abuse in a new motion to dismiss.

Recall that Walt Nauta, a former White House employee and Navy veteran who worked valet for Trump and served as a personal staffer at Mar-a-Lago was indicted along with Trump last year.

According to the federal indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Nauta was charged along with Trump in counts 32, 33, 43, 35, and 36.

The charges include conspiracy, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation and scheme to conceal.

Walt Nauta was also charged alone in count 38: False statements and misrepresentations.

Walt Nauta, longtime aide to former President Donald Trump, has been indicted alongside his boss. (@MeidasTouch / Twitter screen shot)

A lawyer for Walt Nauta said in a new motion: “Dismissal, without prejudice to filing of a rule-compliant, constitutionally-valid indictment, would address the SCO’s abuse of criminal process.”

Walt Nauta’s lawyer detailed prosecutorial abuses by hired gun Jack Smith, including “continued reference to uncharged offense allegations, improper reference to statements obtained through attorney-client communication privilege violations, and improper reference to “court-authorized search warrant.”

Dirty Jack Smith was also accused of “improperly introducing Secret Service issues, improper hearsay about Nauta and improper inclusion of stories about press interviews and conferences appear designed to prejudice and not to allege any fact of relevance.”

Judge Cannon earlier this month set hearings on key motions, including Walt Nauta’s motion to dismiss for selective and vindictive prosecution.

The non-evidentiary hearing on Nauta’s motion to dismiss for selective and vindictive prosecution will be held this Wednesday at 10 am.

Earlier this month Judge Cannon indefinitely postponed Jack Smith’s classified documents trial against Trump after the Special Counsel admitted to tampering with evidence.

Judge Cannon set a second set of pre-trial deadlines to manage pending discovery and disclosure matters.

The Judge vacated the May 20, 2024 trial date. It may be several months until Judge Cannon sets a new trial date.

Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

