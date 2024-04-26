Judge Cannon Unseals Docs Alleging Jack Smith’s Lead Prosecutor Threatened Trump Valet Attorney and Tried to Bribe Him in Exchange For Client’s Testimony Against Trump

Judge Aileen Cannon on Wednesday unsealed more records related to Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump.

The newly unsealed documents detail allegations that Jack Smith’s prosecutor Jay Bratt threatened Stanley Woodward, an attorney for Trump’s valet driver Walt Nauta.

Jay Bratt tried to bribe Stanley Woodward and threatened him with a sinking judicial nomination if he didn’t get Walt Nauta to testify against Trump.

“Upon Mr. Woodward’s arrival at Main Justice, he was led to a conference room where Mr. Bratt awaited with what appeared to be a folder containing information about Mr. Woodward. Mr. Bratt thereupon told Mr. Woodward he didn’t consider to be a “Trump lawyer,” and he further said that he was aware that Mr. Woodward had been recommended to President Biden for an appointment to the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. Mr. Bratt followed up with words to the effect of “I wouldn’t want you to do anything to mess that up,”” according to the newly unsealed records.

The Gateway Pundit reported on this bribe last year.

The DOJ was forced to respond to a complaint filed under seal in the DC court by Stanley Woodward, the lawyer for indicted Trump aide Walt Nauta alleging prosecutorial misconduct.

DOJ prosecutor Jay Bratt tried to bribe Walt Naut’s lawyer Stanley Woodward in order to get his client to testify against Trump.

Bratt brought up Woodward’s application for a judgeship and suggested it would be blocked unless he forced his client to testify against Trump.

According to RealClearInvestigations journalist Paul Sperry, the DOJ was forced to respond to a complaint filed under seal related to the attempted bribe.

DEVELOPING: DOJ must respond to a complaint filed under seal in DC court by the lawyer for indicted Trump valet Walt Nauta alleging Democrat prosecutor Jay Bratt threatened Nauta to cooperate against Trump by suggesting Nauta’s application for a judgeship would be blocked — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) June 10, 2023

Trump’s aide Waltine (Walt) Nauta was indicted by the Florida grand jury hearing evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case.

According to the indictment, Walt Nauta was told to move boxes after the former president received a subpoena in May for classified documents.

Walt Nauta is a former White House employee and Navy veteran who worked valet for Trump and served as a personal staffer at Mar-a-Lago.

According to the federal indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit, Nauta was charged along with Trump in counts 32, 33, 43, 35, and 36.

The charges include conspiracy, withholding a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation and scheme to conceal.

Walt Nauta was also charged alone in count 38: False statements and misrepresentations.

President Trump posted this on Truth Social on this criminal judicial abuse.