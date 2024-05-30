“BREAKING NEWS: I’M A POLITICAL PRISONER!” — Trump’s Donation Page Crashes as Supporters Flood Website Following Guilty Verdict in ‘Sham Trial’ on All 34 Counts

The American political landscape has been rocked by what many are calling a travesty of justice. After a contentious trial, widely regarded as politically motivated, the jury returned a guilty verdict on all 34 counts against President Trump.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, President Trump’s official website was updated with a bold and defiant message: “BREAKING NEWS: I’M A POLITICAL PRISONER!”

According to the fundraising email:

I was just convicted in a RIGGED political Witch Hunt trial: I DID NOTHING WRONG! They’ve raided my home, arrested me, took my mugshot, AND NOW THEY’VE JUST CONVICTED ME! But with your support at this moment in history, WE WILL WIN BACK THE WHITE HOUSE AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Crooked Joe Biden needs to get the message – right here, right now – that his chances of a 2nd term END TODAY! BUT FOR THAT TO HAPPEN, OUR IMMEDIATE PUSHBACK MUST BE SO MASSIVE, IT WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY! WE MUST MAKE JOE BIDEN REGRET EVER COMING AFTER US!

The message was accompanied by a call to action for supporters to donate and stand against what Trump describes as the Deep State’s latest attempt to undermine his legacy and influence.

No matter how many vicious lies and attacks they throw our way, President Trump will NEVER SURRENDER our great country to the Left’s tyranny! But the Democrats will spend billions and billions of dollars to try and stop our movement, and we’re counting on YOUR support to finish what we started. Together, we will DISMANTLE the Deep State, WIN BACK the White House, and SAVE AMERICA in 2024! Please consider completing your contribution today. Thank you! Remember, YOUR SUPPORT IS THE ONLY THING STANDING BETWEEN US AND TOTAL TYRANNY! So I’m humbly asking for you to please, please, PLEASE join me at this dark hour. I know with you by my side, we will peacefully win back the White House and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! […] YOUR SUPPORT IS THE ONLY THING STANDING BETWEEN US AND TOTAL TYRANNY! So I need 10 MILLION TRUE MAGA PATRIOTS to chip in and proudly shout: I STAND WITH TRUMP!

Within minutes of the message being posted, President Trump’s donation page experienced an unprecedented surge of traffic, causing it to crash.