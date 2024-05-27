Biden Regime Outpaces Trump In Judicial Confirmations

As the most consequential presidential election in US history looms, the installed Biden regime is outpacing former President Donald Trump in terms of judicial confirmations.

This week, the US Senate confirmed Joe Biden’s 200th judge to the federal bench, surpassing the number appointed by Trump in less time.

Pandering in tandem with its woke Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Biden administration is touting its qualification of lifetime federal judges based on race, gender and sexual orientation. Biden has put more women, people of color, LGBTQ= and “diverse” people into judgeships than any of his predecessors and in some cases more than any of them combined.

“Today, we reached another milestone in the effort to protect the freedoms and liberties of all Americans: The confirmation of the 200th federal judge since I took office,” feeble Biden’s handler announced on X Wednesday following the Senate’s confirmation of Angela Martinez to a U.S. district court in Arizona.

As the White House reports:

64% of the federal judges confirmed under Biden are women – with 127 women judges.

62 % are “people of color.

more Black women have been confirmed to circuit court judgeships (13) than all other presidential administrations combined (8).

More Hispanic judges have been confirmed to circuit court judgeships (7) than any other individual administration.

More AANHPI judges have been confirmed (35) than any other administration, including 23 AANHPI women.

More Native American judges have been appointed (4, all women) than any other administration.

Biden ties the record for confirming openly LGBTQ+ judges appointed (11) alongside President Obama’s total over eight years.

appointed Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Trump made judicial confirmations a major focus of his presidency, confirming 196 judges, surpassing, Obama, W. Bush, Clinton and H.W. Bush, per the Heritage Foundation’s judicial tracker.

Democrat lawmakers are celebrating the milestone assuring the public that the administration’s focus on diversity will sway the fate of American jurisprudence for a generation.

Biden’s unprecedented confirmation of judges was “not an easy accomplishment with a narrow majority in the Senate. And more than half are women and color,” Obama boasted on X.

The Biden administration is also gutting the US military and US intelligence agencies with the soft bigotry of low expectations.

DEI practices within the US armed forces have resulted in record-low recruitment.

FBI recruitment is sinking to new lows. As the Biden administration employs discriminatory racial and gender quotas, the bureau is increasingly hiring underqualified, obese and mentally ill recruits.

Despite desperate clinging to the race card, Joe “You ain’t Black if you don’t vote for me” Biden’s support among Black and Hispanic voters is precipitously dwindling.

Recent polling shows Trump is slated for a historic boost from Black voters in November.

The former president’s support among Black voters more than doubled to 22% compared to 2020 when it stood at 9%, as CNN reports. If he maintains this support in November, Trump would win a larger margin of Black voters than any GOP candidate since 1960. No Democratic presidential candidate since the civil rights era has earned less than 80 percent of the Black vote and Democrats face perpetual electoral jeopardy without it.

And as we saw in the South Bronx Thursday, the DEI advancement isn't winning over American voters who can't afford groceries, gas, another booster shot or four more years of creepy Joe.