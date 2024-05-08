Another January 6 Defendant Dies by Suicide: J6er David Homol Tragically Takes His Own Life Three Months After Biden Regime Raid, Indictment



David Homol (L) with his half-brother Dillon Homol (R)

Another J6 defendant has tragically taken his own life.

Per the Epoch Times: January 6 defendant David Homol, 55, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on April 17.

David Homol was arrested by Biden’s FBI Gestapo agents in January 2024 – 3 years after the Capitol protest – and hit with 8 charges.

Homol is at least the 5th January 6 defendant to commit suicide after being indicted by Biden’s Justice Department.

Per the DOJ: David Kennedy Homol, 55, of Umatilla, Florida, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with felony offenses of obstruction of an official proceeding, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

“In addition to the felonies, Homol is charged with several misdemeanor offenses, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or ground, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and act of physical violence on Capitol grounds,” the DOJ said in January.

Four other January 6 defendants committed suicide following merciless harassment by Biden’s DOJ. Among these were Matthew Perna, Jord Meachum, Mark Aungst, and Chris Stanton.

The intense scrutiny, public shaming, and legal pressures have created an unbearable environment for those awaiting trial or serving sentences, which contributed to a sense of hopelessness and isolation, ultimately leading to tragic outcomes.

Matthew Perna, a non-violent Trump supporter who was arrested after January 6, committed suicide. He was never accused of violence or vandalism. He walked inside the US Capitol.

Newly released Jan 6 footage shows Matthew Perna calmly walking through the Capitol alongside police.

Matthew Lawrence Perna (June 1984 — Feb. 2022)

22-year-old Nejourde Meacham died on August 28, 2021, two weeks after the Biden regime charged him with four misdemeanor crimes for walking inside the open doors of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The young man committed suicide and shot himself in the head.

Jord Meacham (June 2001 — August 2023)

Mark Aungst (May 1975 — July 2022)

January 6 defendant Mark Aungst, 47, from Williamsport, Pennsylvania committed suicide on July 2022. Aungst pleaded guilty in June 2022 to parading in the Capitol and was facing up to six months in prison and a $5000 fine.

Christopher Stanton Georgia (Died on Jan. 9, 2021)

53-year-old Christopher Stanton Georgia committed suicide after he was charged in the Capitol riot, according to the Fulton County medical examiner. Chris was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and died by suicide

Georgia was charged with attempting to “enter certain property that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police.”

Rest in Peace, Patriots.