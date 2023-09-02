Another Dead J6er: 22-Year-Old Jourde Meacham Dies Two Weeks After Regime Charges Him with 4 Counts for Walking Inside Open Doors on US Capitol with Trump Flag – Suicide Expected

Nejourde Meacham

22-year-olde Nejourde Meacham died on August 28, 2021, two weeks after the Biden regime charged him with four misdemeanor crimes for walking inside the open doors on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Marxists arrested Jorde for this display

Jourde Meacham walking inside the US Capitol with a Trump flag on January 6. Another victim of Joe Biden and Chris Wray.

Jourde was just 22.

Another day of celebration on the left.

Jourde died on August 28th.

This will be another death ignored by Republican lawmakers.

There is a beautiful tribute to Jourde posted online.

Breitbart.com reported:

Nejourde Meacham, a 22-year-old non-violent defendant charged with entering the U.S. Capitol on during the January 6, 2021, riot, has died while facing prosecution for four misdemeanors in what may have been a suicide.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Meacham traveled to Washington, D.C., with his uncle, Odin. Both attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Washington Monument before proceeding to the U.S. Capitol. Odin was arrested in May this year and charged with violent felonies, including attacking police officers with a wooden pole.

But Nejourde “Jord” Meacham was never accused of violence. The federal complaint against him includes several photos of him wandering around outside and inside the Capitol building holding a “Trump 2020” flag. It states that he walked into the U.S. Capitol, then “walked to a broken southern window, looked out, and raised his ‘TRUMP 2020’ flag.” He was later escorted out of the building by law enforcement. He did nothing violent or destructive.

After an obituary for Jord Meacham was posted online, Julie Kelly, who has reported extensively on the January 6 trials, tweeted that she had been “told by a very reliable source” that he had committed suicide:

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

