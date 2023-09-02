Another Dead J6er: 22-Year-Old Jourde Meacham Dies Two Weeks After Regime Charges Him with 4 Counts for Walking Inside Open Doors on US Capitol with Trump Flag – Suicide Expected

22-year-olde Nejourde Meacham died on August 28, 2021, two weeks after the Biden regime charged him with four misdemeanor crimes for walking inside the open doors on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Marxists arrested Jorde for this display



Jourde was just 22.

Another day of celebration on the left.

Jourde died on August 28th.

Nejourde Meacham was arrested less than a month ago, and faced the four basic misdemeanors that often result in plea deals and probationary sentences. pic.twitter.com/gEz2yDfiki — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 1, 2023

This will be another death ignored by Republican lawmakers.

There is a beautiful tribute to Jourde posted online.

The obituary for Nejourde Meachum, age 22, an entirely peaceful J6er who died two weeks after he was charged with four misdemeanors.https://t.co/C7wKdidjXJ pic.twitter.com/2Y7REDk4Xz — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) September 1, 2023

Breitbart.com reported: