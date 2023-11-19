SAY THEIR NAMES: Matthew Perna, Jord Meachum, Mark Aungst, Chris Stanton — The J6 Defendants Who Died by Suicide Following the Merciless Harassment by Their Government

On Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson released the first batch of January 6th footage that is accessible to the general public on the Committee on House Administration website.

“When I ran for Speaker, I promised to make accessible to the American people the 44,000 hours of video from Capitol Hill security taken on January 6, 2021. Truth and transparency are critical. Today, we will begin immediately posting video on a public website and move as quickly as possible to add to the website nearly all of the footage, more than 40,000 hours. In the meantime, a public viewing room will ensure that every citizen can view every minute of the videos uncensored,” Johnson wrote on X.

“This decision will provide millions of Americans, criminal defendants, public interest organizations, and the media an ability to see for themselves what happened that day, rather than having to rely upon the interpretation of a small group of government officials,” Johnson added.

The release of ALL J6 footage only led to one thing: There was no insurrection!

The January 6th footage shows protestors peacefully entering, leaving, and making police smile.

Following the release of new footage, it’s important to reflect on the individuals who faced severe distress after facing various charges and public scrutiny under false premises, leading to their tragic deaths. Among these were Matthew Perna, Jord Meachum, Mark Aungst, and Chris Stanton.

These names represent just a fraction of the defendants from the J6 incident who have succumbed to despair, leading to their untimely deaths.

The corrupt Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the media, and the January 6th Witch Hunt Committee bear the responsibility for the mental and emotional strain placed on these individuals.

The intense scrutiny, public shaming, and legal pressures have created an unbearable environment for those awaiting trial or serving sentences, which contributed to a sense of hopelessness and isolation, ultimately leading to tragic outcomes.

Matthew Lawrence Perna (June 1984 — Feb. 2022)

Matthew Perna, a non-violent Trump supporter who was arrested after January 6, committed suicide. He was never accused of violence or vandalism. He walked inside the US Capitol.

The newly released Jan 6 footage shows Matthew Perna calmly walking through the Capitol alongside police.

Newly released footage of Matthew Perna (seen in red sweatshirt) shows Matthew walking calmly in the Capitol shooting video. Matthew pled guilty to initial charges, believing he may face 6-12 months in prison. Only after pleading guilty did the DOJ inform Matthew that they… pic.twitter.com/1vu0vrLCFe — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) November 18, 2023

His government targeted him, made up charges against him, and then destroyed him. In the end, it was too much.

In December, Matthew Perna pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of Congress and three misdemeanor charges associated with his entry into the Capitol on Jan 6, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia reported Friday. He had been scheduled for sentencing on March 3.

Matthew Perna was 37 years old when he put a rope around his neck and took his own life.

From his obituary:

Matthew Lawrence Perna died on Feb. 25, 2022, of a broken heart. His community (which he loved), his country, and the justice system killed his spirit and his zest for life. Matt was an amazing man! In his 37 years, he experienced more than most people do their entire lives. He graduated from Sharpsville High School in 2002, then went on to graduate from Penn State University.

Matt loved to travel and lived in Thailand and South Korea during his life, teaching English to school children. He traveled extensively throughout Europe, Asia, South America, India, and the United States of America making lasting friendships everywhere he went. He went on a mission trip to Haiti, and also took many trips with his parents and brother Steve. Matt enjoyed conversing with all walks of life, especially the elderly. It was not unusual for him to strike up conversations with complete strangers, always eager to learn from others. … He attended the rally on Jan. 6, 2021, to peacefully stand up for his beliefs. After learning that the FBI was looking for him, he immediately turned himself in. He entered the Capitol through a previously opened door (he did not break in as was reported). He didn’t break, touch, or steal anything. He did not harm anyone, as he stayed within the velvet ropes taking pictures. For this act he has been persecuted by many members of his community, friends, relatives, and people who had never met him. Many people were quietly supportive, and Matt was truly grateful for them. The constant delays in hearings, and postponements dragged out for over a year. Because of this, Matt’s heart broke and his spirit died. Matt did not have a hateful bone in his body. He embraced people of all races, income brackets, and beliefs, never once berating anyone for having different views. … Matt attended Central Community Church in Transfer, PA. He was a Christian who read his Bible daily. Matt’s family stood by him during this devastating ordeal and are extremely proud of his passion for life and his pursuit of many dreams. His actions last year are not looked down upon, instead his family is grateful and humbled by his courage. They say God never gives anyone more than they can handle. That statement is not Biblical, nor is it true. Rest Easy Matt, you are finally FREE!

Investigative journalist Lara Logan and Truth Media released the first segment in “The Rest of the Story” series – “The Matthew Perna Story, Part 1.”

The last thing Matthew Perna told his Aunt Geri before he died was, “I love you too Aunt Geri and I’m sorry you lost all of your friends because of me.”

Matthew then took his life after the Biden regime threatened him with jail time and court dates after he walked into the US Capitol on January 6.

Matthew Perna was a Bernie Sanders fan until Trump came along. Then he was treated as a terrorist. Find out how a man who’d never been in trouble in his life ended up on the FBI wanted list after January 6th. pic.twitter.com/e05pfKoUOJ — Truth In Media (@Truth_InMedia) September 14, 2023

Jord Meacham (June 2001 — August 2023)

22-year-old Nejourde Meacham died on August 28, 2021, two weeks after the Biden regime charged him with four misdemeanor crimes for walking inside the open doors of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The young man committed suicide and shot himself in the head.

From his obituary:

Nejourde Thomas “Jord” Meacham, age 22, of Pleasant Valley, passed away August 28, 2023. He was born June 16, 2001, in Pleasant Valley, Utah, to Thomas and Kelli Yardley Meacham. Jord worked on the family’s ranch, and enjoyed riding horses, hunting, fishing, and doing anything out doors. He was a big history buff and was a good cook – soup being his specialty. Listening to music was a big part of his life and young kids were drawn to him. He spent the summers working at Leader Creek Fisheries in Naknek, Alaska and cherished the time he spent there and the many friendships that he made.

Mark Aungst ( May 1975 — July 2022)

January 6 defendant Mark Aungst, 47, from Williamsport, Pennsylvania committed suicide on July 2022. Aungst pleaded guilty last June 2022 to parading in the Capitol and was facing up to six months in prison and a $5000 fine.

From his obituary:

Mark R. Aungst, 47, of Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday July 20, 2022. Born May 18, 1975, in Landstuhl, Germany he was a son of the late Luther R. Aungst and Cheryl (Morehart) Aungst of Lancaster. Mark was a gas field well service technician in the area. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church. A loyal and dedicated man, Mark showed tremendous pride for God and his country. Above all else, Mark loved his daughter and anytime they spent together, as she was truly his world.

Christopher Stanton Georgia (Died on Jan. 9, 2021)

53-year-old Christopher Stanton Georgia committed suicide on Saturday after he was charged in the Capitol riot, according to the Fulton County medical examiner. Chris was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and died by suicide

Georgia was charged with attempting to “enter certain property that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police.”

It’s important to note that many of the non-violent January 6 men and women who have become targets of their own government have no criminal history; many are pillars of their communities, they are business owners, US veterans, moms, dads, and grandparents, yet they have been treated worse by the media, the Left, and by their own government than a serial criminal.

How many will have to suffer before our politicians stand up to Biden’s tyrannical Justice Department and the Jan 6 Witch Hunt Committee, whose only purpose is to destroy Trump and his most ardent supporters?

Rest in Peace, Patriots.