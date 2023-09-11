UPDATE: Autopsy Confirms 22-Year-Old Trump Supporter Shot Himself – 22-Year-Old Jourde Meacham Died Two Weeks After Regime indicted Him on 4 Counts for Walking Inside Open Doors on US Capitol with Trump Flag

22-year-olde Nejourde Meacham died on August 28, 2021, two weeks after the Biden regime charged him with four misdemeanor crimes for walking inside the open doors on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The Marxists arrested Jorde for walking inside the US Capitol with a flag. He had his entire life ahead of him.

Jourde leaves behind 9 siblings.

Jourde was just 22.

Another needless death.

Jourde died on August 28th.

This will be another death ignored by Republican lawmakers.

There is a beautiful tribute to Jourde posted online.

Breitbart.com reported:

Nejourde Meacham, a 22-year-old non-violent defendant charged with entering the U.S. Capitol on during the January 6, 2021, riot, has died while facing prosecution for four misdemeanors in what may have been a suicide. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Meacham traveled to Washington, D.C., with his uncle, Odin. Both attended the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Washington Monument before proceeding to the U.S. Capitol. Odin was arrested in May this year and charged with violent felonies, including attacking police officers with a wooden pole. But Nejourde “Jord” Meacham was never accused of violence. The federal complaint against him includes several photos of him wandering around outside and inside the Capitol building holding a “Trump 2020” flag. It states that he walked into the U.S. Capitol, then “walked to a broken southern window, looked out, and raised his ‘TRUMP 2020’ flag.” He was later escorted out of the building by law enforcement. He did nothing violent or destructive. After an obituary for Jord Meacham was posted online, Julie Kelly, who has reported extensively on the January 6 trials, tweeted that she had been “told by a very reliable source” that he had committed suicide: I have just been told by a very reliable source that he killed himself. I am shaking — 4th known suicide tied to January 6. Evil isn’t the word. https://t.co/5iOvDFry61 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 1, 2023

On Monday Julie Kelly reported that the cause of death was suicide. Jourde shot himself.