WTF: Influencer Who Helped EXPOSE “P Diddy Scandal” Found DEAD at 36 Years Old | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.


ARTICLE 1:  Controversial TikToker Kyle Marisa Roth, Notorious for Hollywood Exposés on Figures Like Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, and Diddy, Dead at 36

ARTICLE 2:  “Have a Seat!” – Fani Willis’ Top Prosecutor Screams at Judge (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3:   MUST SEE: O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers who is Really Running the White House – Special Advisor Reveals That Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton Are Still Involved Behind The Scenes! (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4:    FURRY INFESTATION: Middle School Students Walk Out in Protest After School Leaders Allow “Furries” to Terrorize Them – They BITE, SCRATCH, BARK, CHEW ON STICKS, HAVE A KITTY LITTER BOX in Bathroom (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5:  BREAKING: A Second Seated Juror Removed After Being Sworn in by Judge Merchan

