“Have a Seat!” – Fani Willis’ Top Prosecutor Screams at Judge (VIDEO)

Why wasn’t this prosecutor sanctioned and jailed?

A top prosecutor from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office screamed at the judge overseeing the RICO trial of rapper Young Thug.

Assistant District Attorney Adriane Love shouted at Judge Ural Glanville on Wednesday after she was told she wasn’t properly handling the RICO case against Young Thug, AKA, Jeffrey Williams, and other defendants.

“Well, then you all should have gotten yourself together beforehand,” the judge said to Love.

The judge continued, “Have a seat, madam! Have a seat! You better exclude that and next time, make sure you’re prepared!”

“You continue to engage in this pattern of behavior, you don’t want to accept my ruling, and I know you’re trying to be an advocate, but at some point just stop,” the judge said to Adriane Love. “Just stop. I made my ruling.”

Adriane Love shouted over the judge and argued her office was handling evidence properly.

“Judge, we talked to them [the defense] this morning about that and attempted… I talked to them earlier this week!” Love screamed. “Your honor, so the court punishes the state because the defense—”

The judge interrupted Love: “I’m not punishing anybody, but prior preparation prevents poor performance.”

Love shouted back: “We prepared, judge! That’s why I sent them what I sent them last week! A whole week and a half ago! Two weeks, your honor!”

What a dumpster fire!

WATCH: