FURRY INFESTATION: Middle School Students Walk Out in Protest After School Leaders Allow “Furries” to Terrorize Them – They BITE, SCRATCH, BARK, CHEW ON STICKS, HAVE A KITTY LITTER BOX in Bathroom (VIDEO)

by
Utah middle school students protest violent furries allowed in school that bark at and terrorize students.

Middle school students at Mt. Nebo School in Payson Utah held a walk out protest today against unhinged school officials that allow “furries’ to terrorize them at school.

The students report in the video below that the “furries” bite, scratch, and bark at them. The furries also chew on sticks in class and a kitty litter box was set up in the girls restroom for them to use.

in the video by LifeIsDriving the children also note that they are required to keep a distance from “furries,” whereas the same rule does not apply for the “furries.”

The protesting youth believe that the school’s tolerance stems from the principal, whose child happens to be a “furry.”

This is insane. The children are the adults here.

Adam Bartholomew reported:

Here is the full video, via LifeIsDriving.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.