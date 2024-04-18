FURRY INFESTATION: Middle School Students Walk Out in Protest After School Leaders Allow “Furries” to Terrorize Them – They BITE, SCRATCH, BARK, CHEW ON STICKS, HAVE A KITTY LITTER BOX in Bathroom (VIDEO)

Middle school students at Mt. Nebo School in Payson Utah held a walk out protest today against unhinged school officials that allow “furries’ to terrorize them at school.

The students report in the video below that the “furries” bite, scratch, and bark at them. The furries also chew on sticks in class and a kitty litter box was set up in the girls restroom for them to use.

in the video by LifeIsDriving the children also note that they are required to keep a distance from “furries,” whereas the same rule does not apply for the “furries.”

The protesting youth believe that the school’s tolerance stems from the principal, whose child happens to be a “furry.”

This is insane. The children are the adults here.

Adam Bartholomew reported:

Speaking with the organizer of this mornings student walkout to protest #furries at Mt Nebo Middle School in Payson Utah. @NeboDistrict pic.twitter.com/Mv2pisFdC8 — Adam Bartholomew ️ (@lifeisdriving) April 17, 2024

Here is the full video, via LifeIsDriving.