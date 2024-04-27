WATCH: Tucker Carlson Discusses Poll Finding ONE IN FIVE Voters Who Voted by Mail-in Ballots Admitted to Committing Fraud in 2020 With Heartland Institute’s Justin Haskins

Tucker Carlson recently spoke with Justin Haskins, a senior fellow at the Heartland Institute, to discuss the findings from a recent poll showing that one in five voters admitted to breaking the law regarding voting practices in the 2020 election.

As the famous Kari Lake song goes, “81 million votes, my ass!”

As The Gateway Pundit’s Brian Lupo previously reported, the poll conducted by The Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports “found one in five voters who cast mail-in ballots during the 2020 presidential election admit to participating in at least one kind of voter fraud.”

Keep in mind that 43% of 2020 voters cast ballots by mail. There were approximately 155M ballots cast in the 2020 Presidential Election. 43% of that would mean over 66M voted by mail.

The poll consisted of 1,085 likely voters. Republicans made up 33% of those polled, while 36% and 31% were Democrats and “other,” respectively. When broken down by age, 32% were 18-39, 46% were 40-64, and 22% were 65 or older:

“One in five” of 66M would amount to potentially over 13.33M ballots that were illegally cast. But 2020 was “the safest and most secure election in history.”

Additionally, The Gateway Pundit reported on the phony mail-in ballot signatures on 2022 ballots after receiving access to likely fraudulent 2022 ballot envelopes and historical signatures through a legal public records request. See the obviously fake signatures here.

According to the results of the poll:

17% of mail-in voters admit that in 2020 they voted in a state where they are “no longer a permanent resident”

17% of mail-in voters said they signed a ballot for a friend or family member “with or without his or her permission”

8% of likely voters say they were offered “pay” or a “reward” for voting in 2020.

10% of respondents – not just those who voted by mail – claimed that they know “a friend, family member, co-worker, or other acquaintance who has admitted…that he or she cast a mail-in ballot in 2020 in a state other than his or her state of permanent residence.”

"About one in five mail-in ballots in the last election was fraudulent, handing Biden the presidency. We know this because the people who committed the fraud have admitted it in a new poll," said Tucker in the caption of his latest episode.

Watch below:

Tucker: It's now apparently a criminal offense, a felony in this country, to suggest the 2020 presidential campaign was not on the level. That crime appears to form the basis of one of Donald Trump's pending indictments. But actually, it's worth denying the legitimacy of that election because it was not fair. Critical information was withheld from voters through censorship and yes by the government. That is a fact. It's also a fact that Mark Zuckerberg spent $400 million to control voting in various places around the country and affect the outcome. That's not legitimate. It was also conducted in many places through electronic voting machines, and no country should ever use electronic voting machines because, fundamentally, they cannot be trusted. Why would you trust them? But then there's the question of outright cheating, voter fraud. Was there voter fraud? Well, we know there was some, but was it widespread? That is a hard allegation to prove, though, of course, many people believe there was widespread fraud. Well, now it turns out we know for a fact that there was, and in fact, it can be proven with a poll. Just ask people, did you personally commit voter fraud? Well, that has just been done. And the answer is a huge percentage of people asked in the poll admitted, “yes. I committed voter fraud.” It's remarkable. Justin Haskins is a senior fellow at the Heartland Institute. He joins us now with details. Justin, thanks so much for coming on. If you could just start by giving us the results, the shocking results of this poll, and we'll go from there. Haskins: It was pretty straightforward. We asked people a series of questions. The first of which is or one of the first questions was, did you vote in the 2020 election? And did you vote with an absentee ballot? And if they answered yes to both of those questions, then we asked a bunch of questions related to voter fraud. We didn't tell them that we were asking did you commit voter fraud. We just asked them about various behaviors. So, for example, we asked people, did you vote in a state where you're no longer a legal resident? That's a pretty straightforward question. If you're not a permanent resident of a state, you can't vote there. 17% of people, nearly one in five, said yes, they did do that. We asked people, did you fill out a ballot for someone else on their behalf? That's also illegal. You're not allowed to fill out someone else's ballot. 21% of people said yes to that question. We asked if people forged the signature of a friend or family member on their behalf with or without their permission. We actually put that in the poll question. And 17% of people said yes to that. So, all told, it's at least, and I say at least, one in five mail-in ballots involve some kind of fraudulent activity, but we didn't just stop there. We also asked everyone whether they voted via mail-in ballot or not, so in-person voting as well, do you know anyone who personally, in your personal life, a friend, a family member, an acquaintance, or someone from work, has anyone ever admitted to you that they did one of these kinds of forms of voter fraud and 10% and 11% -- e asked two different questions on that — said yes, people admitted to me that they committed voter fraud.