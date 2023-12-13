SHOCKING: New Poll Finds ONE IN FIVE Voters ADMIT to Mail-In Voter Fraud in 2020 Election

In 2005, former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker famously co-chaired the Commission on Federal Election Reform. In the midst of calls for “universal mail-in balloting” prior to the 2020 Presidential Election, it was “fraught with fraud and coercion,” as then-Attorney General Bill Barr told Wolf Blitzer on CNN’s The Situation Room back in September 2020.

AG Barr stated:

“We haven’t had the kind of wide-spread use of mail-in ballots that’s being proposed. We had absentee ballots from people who request them from a specific address. Now what we’re talking about is mailing them to everyone on the voter list, when everyone knows those voter lists are inaccurate. People who should get them don’t get them, which is what has been one of the major complaints in states that have tried this…and people who get them are not the right people. They’re people who have replaced the previous occupant and they can make them out. And sometimes multiple ballots come to the same address with generations of occupants. You think that’s a way to vote?”

AG Barr, as well as President Trump, warned about the potential for widespread fraud in universal mail-in ballots, sent without solicitation from voters to every address in a jurisdiction. AG Barr told Blitzer:

“This is playing with fire…if people have to have confidence in the results of the election and the legitimacy of the government, and people are trying to change the rules to this methodology, which as a matter of logic, is very open to fraud and coercion, it is reckless and dangerous. And the people are playing with fire.”

Well, a recent poll conducted by The Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports “found one-in-five voters who cast mail-in ballots during the 2020 presidential election admit to participating in at least one kind of voter fraud.” Keep in mind that 43% of 2020 voters cast ballots by mail. There were approximately 155M ballots cast in the 2020 Presidential Election. 43% of that would mean over 66M voted by mail. “One in five” of 66M would amount to potentially over 13.33M ballots that were illegally cast. But 2020 was “the safest and most secure election in history.”

According to the results of the poll:

that in 2020 they voted in a state where they are “no longer a permanent resident” 21% of mail-in voters admitted that they filled out a ballot for a friend or family member

17% of mail-in voters said they signed a ballot for a friend or family member “with or without his or her permission”

8% of likely voters say they were offered “pay” or a “reward” for voting in 2020.

10% of respondents – not just those who voted by mail – claimed that they know “a friend, family member, co-worker, or other acquaintance who has admitted…that he or she cast a mail-in ballot in 2020 in a state other than his or her state of permanent residence.” (I personally fit in this category, as I know someone who admitted to voting a senior-citizen family member’s ballot)

The poll consisted of 1,085 likely voters. Republicans made up 33% of those polled while 36% and 31% were Democrats and “other,” respectively. When broken down by age, 32% were 18-39, 46% were 40-64, and 22% were 65 or older.

On December 10th, 2023, Rasmussen Reports on X posted about “millions of dollars” used to pre-order machines for “a process – the mass mailing of unsolicited election ballots to every registered voter – that was then ILLEGAL in America.”

Lab ‘Leak.’ How did they know? Millions of dollars were required to pre-order machines for a process – the mass mailing of unsolicited election ballots to every registered voter – that was then ILLEGAL in America. Somebody knew early about the 2020 election changes. Who? — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 10, 2023

Between the shocking discoveries reported by True The Vote and 2000Mules, leaked videos released by James O’Keefe, the blocking of the voter canvass from the 2020 Maricopa Audit, and the atrocious “signature verification” process discovered in 2022’s Lake v Hobbs lawsuit, it is no longer a question of “was there widespread fraud” but rather “what are our elected officials going to do to reel in the train-wreck that is no-excuse absentee and universal mail-in balloting?”