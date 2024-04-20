WATCH LIVE: House to Vote on Mike Johnson’s Biden Backed $95 Billion in Foreign Aid Bills

The House of Representatives will vote on three bills to hand out money to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other non-U.S. involved conflict zones around the world.

Votes on these bills are expected at approximately 1 pm ET.

The $95 billion package, endorsed by Joe Biden, provides an additional “$60.84 billion to address the conflict in Ukraine and assist our regional partners as they counter Russia, $23.2 billion of which will be used for replenishment of U.S. weapons, stocks, and facilities.” It also provides aid to both Israel and, reportedly, Gaza and other conflict zones around the world. “I will sign this into law immediately to send a message to the world,” said Joe Biden in a statement urging Democrats in the House and the Democrat-controlled Senate to pass the un-American legislation.

It’s been reported, yet to be confirmed, that details of Speaker Johnson’s foreign aid strategy have been leaked. The alleged specifics are as follows:

$95.34 billion, roughly 60% of which goes directly into the DIB: Ukraine – $48.43 billion $19.85 billion replenishment of stocks to DOD

$14.8 billion for DOD ops in EUCOME AOR

$13.8 billion in USAl for Ukraine to purchase US weapons

$8 million for IG

($7.85 billion direct support to Ukraine government) Israel – $14.1 billion $4 billion for missile defense (Iron Dome and David’s Sling)

$1.2 billion for Iron Beam

$4 billion replenishment of stocks to DOD

$3.5 billion in FMS for Israel to purchase US weapons

$800 million for ammunition plant improvements Red Sea Operations – $2.4 billion use for operations, force protection, and the replacement of combat

expenditures INDOPACOM – $2.58 billion 1.9 billion replenishment of stocks to DOD

542 million to INODPACOM UPL

133 million to enhance cruise missile components Submarine Industrial Base – $3.3 billion Investment in dry dock construction, etc, in support of SIB and AUKIS President Trump on Thursday came out in opposition to the foreign aid package demanding that Europe equalize America’s contributions to Ukraine’s war–in Europe. “Why is it that the United States is over $100 Billion Dollars into the Ukraine War more than Europe, and we have an Ocean between us as separation!” said Trump in a scathing Truth Social post.

This comes after President Trump aired similar sentiments in a press conference with Speaker Johnson last week. He noted that “we keep handing out gifts of billions and billions of dollars” and called on Europe to give money to equalize America’s aid contributions. Trump also stated that he wanted to see Mike Johnson and Republicans in Congress attach loan terms to the aid we’re providing.

Via Right Side Broadcasting Network:

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the “loan” structure in the package Mike Johnson announced Wednesday includes FULL LOAN FORGIVENESS!

the package Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms that will allow the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024 and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. It’s no wonder why Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.

This means that after President Trump wins the 2024 election, as expected, Joe Biden can cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt before his term ends in January. However, if Biden and the Democrats pull off another stolen election, they can forgive 100% of Ukraine’s debt a little over one year later. This isn’t a loan. It’s a handout.

Watch live below: