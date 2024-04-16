WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) announced a hearing titled “How the Border Crisis Impacts Public Safety.” The subcommittee hearing will examine how the Biden Administration’s policy changes have benefitted criminal illegal aliens to the detriment of the safety and security of American citizens and legal residents.

“The words coming from President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas on their efforts to apprehend and remove illegal aliens are empty. The Biden Administration’s policies have allowed criminal aliens to roam freely in the United States, which exacerbates the harmful impacts felt by communities both along the border and across the nation. Every crime committed in the United States by an illegal immigrant is preventable yet Democrats seem to be allergic to discussing this issue due to their blind loyalty to President Biden and his disastrous policies. The safety and security of Americans should not be a partisan issue. I look forward to discussing with the expert witnesses invited before the subcommittee on what needs to change and why it hasn’t,” said Subcommittee Chairman Grothman.

WHAT: Hearing titled “How the Border Crisis Impacts Public Safety.”

DATE: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

  • Hon. Ken Cuccinelli, Senior Fellow for Immigration and Homeland Security, Center for Renewing America
  • Bill Waybourn, Sheriff, Tarrant County, Texas
  • Mike Chapman, Sheriff, Loudoun County, Virginia

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

