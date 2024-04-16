The House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs is hosting a hearing titled “How the Border Crisis Impacts Public Safety” this morning to “examine how the Biden Administration’s policy changes have benefitted criminal illegal aliens to the detriment of the safety and security of American citizens and legal residents,” according to a press release.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 am ET. Watch live below.
Biden facilitated the unprecedented border invasion. He took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to weaken border security.
President Trump has more accurately dubbed the border and public safety crisis “Biden’s Border Bloodbath.”
Trump’s figurative use of the word ‘bloodbath’ while talking about the effects of foreign trade policy on the U.S. auto industry at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on March 16, provoked outrageous smears from liberals and reporters who took his remarks out of context. Trump recently posted a video rebuking the smears and talking about the quite literal “Biden’s Border Bloodbath.”
One of the most notable effects of Biden’s Border Bloodbath was the horrific murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old student at the University of Georgia, whose skull was disfigured by a savage illegal alien that Joe Biden welcomed into the country.
More recently, an illegal alien from Mexico who had been deported by the Trump administration in 2020 was charged in the March 22 murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia, whose bullet-riddled body was found dumped on a Grand Rapids highway.
I will be testifying tomorrow in the House on crime emanating from @JoeBiden‘s open border.
— Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) April 15, 2024
Sheriffs Bill Waybourn of Tarrant County, Texas, and Mike Chapman of Loudon County, Virginia, will also provide the committee with expert testimony on the open border’s impact on public safety.
Via House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs:
Grothman Announces Hearing on Biden Border Crisis’ Impact on Public Safety
WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) announced a hearing titled “How the Border Crisis Impacts Public Safety.” The subcommittee hearing will examine how the Biden Administration’s policy changes have benefitted criminal illegal aliens to the detriment of the safety and security of American citizens and legal residents.
“The words coming from President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas on their efforts to apprehend and remove illegal aliens are empty. The Biden Administration’s policies have allowed criminal aliens to roam freely in the United States, which exacerbates the harmful impacts felt by communities both along the border and across the nation. Every crime committed in the United States by an illegal immigrant is preventable yet Democrats seem to be allergic to discussing this issue due to their blind loyalty to President Biden and his disastrous policies. The safety and security of Americans should not be a partisan issue. I look forward to discussing with the expert witnesses invited before the subcommittee on what needs to change and why it hasn’t,” said Subcommittee Chairman Grothman.
WHAT: Hearing titled “How the Border Crisis Impacts Public Safety.”
DATE: Tuesday, April 16, 2024
TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET
LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building
WITNESSES:
- Hon. Ken Cuccinelli, Senior Fellow for Immigration and Homeland Security, Center for Renewing America
- Bill Waybourn, Sheriff, Tarrant County, Texas
- Mike Chapman, Sheriff, Loudoun County, Virginia
The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.
Watch live below at 10 am ET: