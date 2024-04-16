The House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs is hosting a hearing titled “How the Border Crisis Impacts Public Safety” this morning to “examine how the Biden Administration’s policy changes have benefitted criminal illegal aliens to the detriment of the safety and security of American citizens and legal residents,” according to a press release.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 am ET. Watch live below.

Biden facilitated the unprecedented border invasion. He took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to weaken border security.

President Trump has more accurately dubbed the border and public safety crisis “Biden’s Border Bloodbath.”

Trump’s figurative use of the word ‘bloodbath’ while talking about the effects of foreign trade policy on the U.S. auto industry at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on March 16, provoked outrageous smears from liberals and reporters who took his remarks out of context. Trump recently posted a video rebuking the smears and talking about the quite literal “Biden’s Border Bloodbath.”

One of the most notable effects of Biden’s Border Bloodbath was the horrific murder of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old student at the University of Georgia, whose skull was disfigured by a savage illegal alien that Joe Biden welcomed into the country.

More recently, an illegal alien from Mexico who had been deported by the Trump administration in 2020 was charged in the March 22 murder of 25-year-old Ruby Garcia, whose bullet-riddled body was found dumped on a Grand Rapids highway.

According to ICE, Ortiz-Vite was previously deported under the Trump Administration in 2020. Yet Joe Biden takes no responsibility and even apologizes for calling these animals “illegal.” Witness Ken Cuccinelli, Senior Fellow for Immigration and Homeland Security at the Center for Renewing America, retweeted an image from Libs of TikTok, which showcases some of the countless Americans who have fallen victim to Biden’s open border, commenting, “I will be testifying tomorrow in the House on crime emanating from @JoeBiden‘s open border. Sad.” Libs of TikTok: These are the faces of Americans who lost their lives at the hands of criminal illegal aliens who were allowed to roam our country under Joe Biden. The same administration would want nothing more than to get rid of voter ID so these illegals can vote. Chip Roy and Speaker Johnson will be introducing the ‘Safeguard American Voter Eligibility’ (SAVE) Act which will make it a crime for any non-citizen to vote, impose penalties for any election official who registers an illegal voter, and require proof of citizenship to vote. The SAVE Act must pass!

I will be testifying tomorrow in the House on crime emanating from @JoeBiden‘s open border. Sad. https://t.co/Mk2odZ0RDu — Ken Cuccinelli II (@KenCuccinelli) April 15, 2024

Sheriffs Bill Waybourn of Tarrant County, Texas, and Mike Chapman of Loudon County, Virginia, will also provide the committee with expert testimony on the open border’s impact on public safety.

Via House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs:

Grothman Announces Hearing on Biden Border Crisis’ Impact on Public Safety