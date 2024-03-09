SICK: Joe Biden Says He Regrets Calling Laken Riley’s Killer an “Illegal Immigrant” — I’m Not Gonna Treat Any of These People with Disrespect” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden, in an interview with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, expressed regret for his use of the term “illegal” when referring to the individual accused of murdering Laken Riley, a 22-year-old student at the University of Georgia.

This comes after Joe Biden was attacked by radical leftists for his language during his State of the Union address.

The tragedy of Laken Riley’s murder has been at the forefront of a fiery national debate on immigration policy.

Riley, a 22-year-old student at the University of Georgia, was killed last month, with the suspect being an illegal alien from Venezuela.

The case catapulted into the national spotlight after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene confronted Biden about the incident.

Rep. Greene, known for her outspoken views, attended the State of the Union wearing a shirt emblazoned with the message “Say Her Name” and “Laken Riley.”

Rep. Greene, known for her outspoken views, attended the State of the Union wearing a shirt emblazoned with the message "Say Her Name" and "Laken Riley."

As the Biden entered to give his address, she handed him a button with Riley’s name.

As the Biden entered to give his address, she handed him a button with Riley's name.

During his speech, Biden faced scrutiny for mistakenly referring to the victim as “Lincoln Riley” and for his comment regarding the perpetrator’s immigration status.

“Lincoln Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. That’s right. But how many thousands of people of people being killed by illegals? To her parents I say, my heart goes out to you, having lost children myself. I understand,” Biden said.

Republican Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia had invited Riley’s parents to attend SOTU, but they declined.

“I invited Laken Riley’s parents to the State of the Union address, but understandably, they have chosen to stay home as they grieve the loss of their daughter,” he wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Therefore, the seat reserved for my guest will remain vacant to honor Laken and all American victims of illegal alien crime.”

The murdered young woman’s mom has responded to Biden with fire.

Allyson Philips angrily ripped Biden as “pathetic” in a Facebook post for not bothering to learn her daughter’s name. Then, she had a little more to say regarding Biden’s character.

“Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it’s pathetic! If you are going to say her name, at least say the right name!” Philips wrote.

Following the disastrous address, Biden was immediately attacked by far-left media for calling the killer an “illegal.”

Following the disastrous address, Biden was immediately attacked by far-left media for calling the killer an "illegal."

In his conversation with Capehart, Biden took the opportunity to clarify his stance on immigration, emphasizing “respect” and recognition for the contributions of illegal immigrants to the United States.

“I’m not gonna treat any of these people with disrespect. They built this country,” Biden said.

Senior Advisor to President Trump and Founder of America First Legal, Stephen Miller, responded, saying, “EVIL. EVIL. EVIL. Biden apologizes to the illegal alien charged with beating Laken Riley to death for calling him illegal. Biden FREES this alleged psychotic killer into US & now wants to ensure his feelings are respected. Open Borders Is The Democrat Religion. SICK. SICK. SICK.”

