House Democrats to Save Embattled Speaker Mike Johnson Against Motion to Vacate in Exchange for Ukraine Aid Agreement (VIDEO)

by
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Speaker Mike Johnson (Credit: Getty Images)

House Democrats are gearing up to offer a lifeline to embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) amidst a brewing storm that threatens to unseat him.

The Gateway Pundit reported last month that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to vacate the chair and remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker thanks to his actions over the House Omnibus bill, which will fund the government until September 30.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) announced that he will co-sponsor MTG’s motion to vacate the chair.

“I just told Mike Johnson in conference that I’m cosponsoring the Motion to Vacate that was introduced by Rep. MTG. He should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker,” Massie wrote.

Massie’s support is pivotal given the slim Republican majority in the House, which has been further diminished by the resignations of several GOP members and the ousting of Rep. George Santos (R-NY). This delicate balance suggests that a unified Democrat vote, coupled with the motion to vacate, could end Johnson’s tenure as Speaker.

However, recent developments indicate this may not come to pass. CNN reported that several Democrats are hinting they would stand by Johnson if he advances an aid package for Ukraine.

WATCH:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has pointed out that “a reasonable number of Democrats” are not interested in seeing Johnson removed for “doing the right thing” with respect to Ukraine. Along these lines, Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, have expressed potential support for Johnson under Jeffries’ guidance, according to Texas Tribune.

Johnson was in negotiations with the Biden regime to introduce a substantial funding package for foreign conflicts.

On Monday, Johnson said he is ready to fund the hapless Ukraine War. Johnson is not capable of fighting back against the Uniparty cabal so he joined them – once again.

It’s been reported, yet to be confirmed, that details of Speaker Johnson’s foreign aid strategy have been leaked. The alleged specifics are as follows:

Rep. Andy Ogles criticized the alleged proposal, stating, “Where is the funding for our border? $48.43 BILLION more for Ukraine but NO security for AMERICANS? Unacceptable.”

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.