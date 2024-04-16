House Democrats to Save Embattled Speaker Mike Johnson Against Motion to Vacate in Exchange for Ukraine Aid Agreement (VIDEO)

House Democrats are gearing up to offer a lifeline to embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) amidst a brewing storm that threatens to unseat him.

The Gateway Pundit reported last month that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to vacate the chair and remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker thanks to his actions over the House Omnibus bill, which will fund the government until September 30.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) announced that he will co-sponsor MTG’s motion to vacate the chair.

“I just told Mike Johnson in conference that I’m cosponsoring the Motion to Vacate that was introduced by Rep. MTG. He should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker,” Massie wrote.

— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) April 16, 2024

Massie’s support is pivotal given the slim Republican majority in the House, which has been further diminished by the resignations of several GOP members and the ousting of Rep. George Santos (R-NY). This delicate balance suggests that a unified Democrat vote, coupled with the motion to vacate, could end Johnson’s tenure as Speaker.

However, recent developments indicate this may not come to pass. CNN reported that several Democrats are hinting they would stand by Johnson if he advances an aid package for Ukraine.

CNN just moments ago: “A number of Democrats are indicating that they will vote to save Mike Johnson, especially if he moves ahead on a Ukraine aid package…” Speaker Mike Johnson may have more Democrat friends in the House than Republicans at this point. pic.twitter.com/ZD70xgujJv — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 16, 2024

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has pointed out that “a reasonable number of Democrats” are not interested in seeing Johnson removed for “doing the right thing” with respect to Ukraine. Along these lines, Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, and Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, have expressed potential support for Johnson under Jeffries’ guidance, according to Texas Tribune.

Johnson was in negotiations with the Biden regime to introduce a substantial funding package for foreign conflicts.

On Monday, Johnson said he is ready to fund the hapless Ukraine War. Johnson is not capable of fighting back against the Uniparty cabal so he joined them – once again.

It’s been reported, yet to be confirmed, that details of Speaker Johnson’s foreign aid strategy have been leaked. The alleged specifics are as follows:

BREAKING: Speaker Johnson’s foreign aid plan has reportedly “leaked.” The terms are purportedly as follows: $95.34 billion, roughly 60% of which goes directly into the DIB: Ukraine – $48.43 billion

• $19.85 billion replenishment of stocks to DOD • $14.8 billion for DOD ops… pic.twitter.com/OMheF8zEVo — The General (@GeneralMCNews) April 16, 2024

Rep. Andy Ogles criticized the alleged proposal, stating, “Where is the funding for our border? $48.43 BILLION more for Ukraine but NO security for AMERICANS? Unacceptable.”