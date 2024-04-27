SAVAGE: Trump Sends Video of New York Construction Worker Telling Biden “F*ck You” in Response to Request for Comment on Biden’s Union Support from CBS

The Trump campaign is apparently now using the viral video of a New York construction worker telling Joe Biden “F*ck you” in a news interview to respond to media inquiries about Biden’s support from union leaders.

CBS published a story on Friday highlighting that “nearly all the major labor unions have endorsed Mr. Biden,” but “labor leaders still anticipate a significant portion of organized labor could support Trump.” Many union members are expressing their frustration over the rising cost of living and inflation across the country, and liberal members say they’re “worried” about Biden’s chances in November.

Per the report, “Asked for comment, the campaign shared two videos of union members voicing support for Trump after he visited a construction site in New York City ahead of his ongoing hush money trial, with one worker saying he’d tell Mr. Biden ‘f**k you.'”

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, President Trump visited construction workers at the site of the 1,388-foot-tall JP Morgan office building going up at 270 Park Avenue in New York City Thursday morning before heading to court. Trump was well received by a large crowd of workers and others who heard about the early morning (6:30 a.m.) campaign stop.

Among those was a construction worker who told a reporter he is “not at all surprised” by the high level of support for President Trump in Manhattan, and “It’s turning. It’s Trump’s turn again.” When asked, “What’s your message to Joe Biden,” without hesitating, the construction worker gave the perfect response: “F*ck you!”

Joe Biden recently complained about seeing Trump signs with “F*** Biden” and routinely getting flipped off by children when he travels the country:

The Gateway Pundit reported that President Trump is narrowing in on Joe Biden even in the most liberal areas of the country due to his strong record on jobs and the economy. Meanwhile, with Bidenomics inflation rose to 3.7% in the first quarter while GDP dropped faster than expected in the first quarter of 2024 – squeezing consumers who are already strapped in the Biden economy.

In New York, Trump is expected to be the first President since 1988 to end the Democrats’ streak of winning by double digits in every presidential election, and maybe even the winner, according to new polling data.

New York union leader Bobby Bartels shared results from a poll he put out in his union, telling Fox, “President Trump is leading Joe Biden three to one on my presidential poll out of my 9,000 members right now.”

Maybe New York will tell Joe Biden, "F*ck you" this November.

Trump also leads Joe Biden in six of the seven key swing states that are expected to determine the 2024 Presidential Election, with 70% of poll respondents saying the United States economy is on the "wrong track." Additionally, 51% say they trust Trump more on the economy, while just 36% say Biden.

CBS reports,

Despite the president's many union endorsements, labor leaders still anticipate a significant portion of organized labor could support Trump. Labor members on Wednesday said they think the rematch between Mr. Biden and Trump will be "extremely" close, and that they've heard fellow union members in their communities express irritation about lingering inflation and the rising cost of living. But the Trump campaign says voters' frustration with the economy means that Mr. Biden's labor union endorsements won't translate into unified support for Mr. Biden. Asked for comment, the campaign shared two videos of union members voicing support for Trump after he visited a construction site in New York City ahead of his ongoing hush money trial, with one worker saying he'd tell Mr. Biden "f**k you."

Trump national campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt further told the outlet, "While Joe Biden receives endorsements from the union bosses who automatically support Democrats every election cycle, President Trump is proud to be whole-heartedly supported by the hardworking laborers who serve as the backbone of these unions."