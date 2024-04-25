New York Union Workers Chant “USA!” As President Trump Visits Their Construction Site – Union Leader Trashes Democrats, Praises Trump (VIDEO)

President Trump on Thursday morning arrived at a construction site to greet union workers in New York.

Trump made the surprise visit to the construction site ahead of his ‘hush money’ trial in Manhattan.

“I did nothing wrong. It’s a political witch hunt. It’s election interference. That’s all it is!” Trump said to thunderous chants of “USA!” “USA!”

According to The New York Post, supporters lined up as early as 5 am to catch a glimpse of Trump.

“We love Trump because he loves this country!” one supporter told The Post.

You would never see this kind of energy with Joe Biden.

WATCH:

GOOD MORNING FROM NEW YORK! Union workers chant “USA” as President Trump visits their construction site pic.twitter.com/KjcZ9UzvX3 — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 25, 2024

The union workers love Trump.

New York union leader Bobby Bartels trashed the Democrat party after he met with Trump on Thursday morning.

“We are basically Democrats— all of us. [But] after what’s happened the last 4 years in this country, Democrats have basically pushed everybody to the other side,” Bobby Bartels told Newsmax.

WATCH: