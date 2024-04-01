Orlando Magic Basketball Star Jonathan Isaac Slams White House After Biden Unapologetically Proclaims Easter as Transgender Day of Visibility: “They Know Exactly What They are Doing”

Joe Biden drew massive criticism over his Good Friday proclamation of Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility from conservatives, Christians, and even from NBA stars, as the Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac slammed Biden on Saturday for “promot[ing] division.”

Isaac, in the past, has refused to wear a ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirt and take a knee or remain seated for the national anthem with his teammates, coaches and referees in 2020, telling reporters, “kneeling or wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt don’t go hand in hand with supporting black lives… My life has been supported through the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

He also refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine, saying, “It seemed that there was so much pressure in doing it. I don’t see the wisdom in putting something into my body that’s not going to stop me from getting the virus or transmitting it, for which he faced backlash from leftists in the media.

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility,” the White House declared on Good Friday. “I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.”

Biden, who says he is a “devout” Catholic, also banned religious artwork from the White House Easter egg competition.

As Kristinn Taylor reported earlier, in response to the backlash from Americans, the Regime spent Saturday afternoon and evening pushing back against criticism, and the White House released an official statement from Biden Sunday morning about Easter. Biden also posted about Easter several times on social media.

Still, none of Biden’s statements addressed concerns about the controversies regarding his transgender proclamation nor the banning of religious themes in the White House Easter Egg contest for children of National Guard members.