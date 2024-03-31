In Your Face: Biden Triples Down on Transgender Day of Visibility With New Statement After White House Releases Biden Comments on Easter

Joe Biden posted an in your face statement on Easter Sunday supporting Transgender Day of Visibility after posting several Easter statements earlier Sunday morning. (UPDATE at end of article.)

Biden’s personal/campaign account posted, “On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know. Today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect.”

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know. Today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect. pic.twitter.com/mhixHV9KC2 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 31, 2024

After spending Saturday afternoon and evening pushing back against criticism over Joe Biden declaring this Easter Sunday ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’, the White House released an official statement from Biden Sunday morning about Easter. Biden also posted about Easter several times on social media. None of Biden’s statements addressed concerns about the controversies regarding his transgender proclamation nor the banning of religious themes in the White House Easter Egg contest for children of National Guard members.

Which Biden to believe: Transgender Day of Visibility Dark Brandon, or pious church-going Joe Biden?



Statement from President Joe Biden on Easter Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating Easter Sunday. Easter reminds us of the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection. As we gather with loved ones, we remember Jesus’ sacrifice. We pray for one another and cherish the blessing of the dawn of new possibilities. And with wars and conflict taking a toll on innocent lives around the world, we renew our commitment to work for peace, security, and dignity for all people. From our family to yours, happy Easter and may God bless you.

Two Easter posts from Biden’s official ‘POTUS’ account went up Sunday morning: “Happy Easter, America. May God bless and keep each and every one of you.” And “Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection this Easter Sunday.”

Happy Easter, America. May God bless and keep each and every one of you. pic.twitter.com/lkKQ2u7TRN — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024

Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection this Easter Sunday. pic.twitter.com/xzgjtcTwQy — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024

An Easter message was also posted to Biden’s personal/campaign account, “To all those gathering in churches and homes around the world today: Happy Easter. May God bless and keep you.”

To all those gathering in churches and homes around the world today: Happy Easter. May God bless and keep you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 31, 2024

In contrast to Biden’s brief statements on Easter, here is the full text of the lengthy Transgender Day of Visibility proclamation Joe Biden issued on Good Friday:

A Proclamation on Transgender Day of Visibility, 2024 On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation's commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives. I am proud that my Administration has stood for justice from the start, working to ensure that the LGBTQI+ community can live openly, in safety, with dignity and respect. I am proud to have appointed transgender leaders to my Administration and to have ended the ban on transgender Americans serving openly in our military. I am proud to have signed historic Executive Orders that strengthen civil rights protections in housing, employment, health care, education, the justice system, and more. I am proud to have signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, ensuring that every American can marry the person they love. Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation. Whether serving their communities or in the military, raising families or running businesses, they help America thrive. They deserve, and are entitled to, the same rights and freedoms as every other American, including the most fundamental freedom to be their true selves. But extremists are proposing hundreds of hateful laws that target and terrify transgender kids and their families — silencing teachers; banning books; and even threatening parents, doctors, and nurses with prison for helping parents get care for their children. These bills attack our most basic American values: the freedom to be yourself, the freedom to make your own health care decisions, and even the right to raise your own child. It is no surprise that the bullying and discrimination that transgender Americans face is worsening our Nation's mental health crisis, leading half of transgender youth to consider suicide in the past year. At the same time, an epidemic of violence against transgender women and girls, especially women and girls of color, continues to take too many lives. Let me be clear: All of these attacks are un-American and must end. No one should have to be brave just to be themselves. At the same time, my Administration is working to stop the bullying and harassment of transgender children and their families. The Department of Justice has taken action to push back against extreme and un-American State laws targeting transgender youth and their families and the Department of Justice is partnering with law enforcement and community groups to combat hate and violence. My Administration is also providing dedicated emergency mental health support through our nationwide suicide and crisis lifeline — any LGBTQI+ young person in need can call "988" and press "3" to speak with a counselor trained to support them. We are making public services more accessible for transgender Americans, including with more inclusive passports and easier access to Social Security benefits. There is much more to do. I continue to call on the Congress to pass the Equality Act, to codify civil rights protections for all LGBTQI+ Americans. Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back. NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-ninth day of March, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-four, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-eighth. JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

Last year Biden hung the transgender flag in a place of honor on the White House:

Transgender Day of Visibility was invented by an activist in 2009 who set the date of the annual observance for March 31. It is not a federally mandated day of observance such as Vietnam Veterans Day set on March 29 which was signed into law by President Trump in 2017 and was observed on Friday. Biden and other Democrat officials like New York Gov. Kathy Hochul knowingly chose to promote the radical transgender agenda on Easter Sunday.

UPDATE: The White House account also posted on Easter Sunday afternoon, “Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our nation. On Transgender Day of Visibility, our Administration honors the extraordinary courage of transgender Americans and reaffirms our commitment to forming a more perfect union – where all people are treated equally.”

Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our nation. On Transgender Day of Visibility, our Administration honors the extraordinary courage of transgender Americans and reaffirms our commitment to forming a more perfect union – where all people are treated equally. pic.twitter.com/ElRf9l62Nk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 31, 2024

Joe Biden’s Easter Sunday message to Catholics and Christians: ‘In your face.’