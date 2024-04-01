Biden’s HHS Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine Releases Video on Easter Celebrating Trans Day of Visibility

Rachel Levine celebrating Trans Day of Visibility like she does every day.

As Kristinn Taylor reported earlier – Joe Biden posted an in your face statement on Easter Sunday supporting Transgender Day of Visibility after posting several Easter statements earlier Sunday morning. (UPDATE at end of article.)

Biden’s personal/campaign account posted, “On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know. Today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect.”

After spending Saturday afternoon and evening pushing back against criticism over Joe Biden declaring this Easter Sunday ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’, the White House released an official statement from Biden Sunday morning about Easter. Biden also posted about Easter several times on social media. None of Biden’s statements addressed concerns about the controversies regarding his transgender proclamation nor the banning of religious themes in the White House Easter Egg contest for children of National Guard members.

Which Biden to believe: Transgender Day of Visibility Dark Brandon, or pious church-going Joe Biden?

Kamala Harris later doubled down after Joe Biden’s blasphemous declaration of ‘Transgender Visibility Day’ on Easter Sunday.

“Devout Catholic” Joe Biden also banned any Christian-themed designs from being submitted to the White House’s Easter-themed art contest.

This is even though Easter is a Christian holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Then later today Joe Biden’s Assistant Secretary of Health, Rachel Levine, who identifies as a trans woman, released his/her own statement on Trans Visibility Day.

Rachel Levine celebrated the day on X – again with no mention of Easter Sunday.

Rachel celebrated the many accomplishments of transgender Americans. He did not specify.

The comments were lit.

