In Your Face: Karine Jean Pierre Posts Statement Promoting Transgender Day of Visibility After Barrage of Criticism Over Biden’s Easter Sunday ‘Blasphemous’ Proclamation

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre posted a statement to X Twitter Saturday night promoting Transgender Day of Visibility after Joe Biden faced a barrage of criticism for issuing a White House proclamation declaring tomorrow, Easter Sunday, Transgender Day of Visibility. The Trump campaign called Biden’s proclamation “blasphemous” and demanded an apology to Catholics and Christians.



File screen image.

Ignoring the controversy, Jean Pierre, an out lesbian, did not offer an apology to Christians nor an explanation of the timing of Biden’s proclamation, just an in your face post:

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, the Biden-Harris Administration honors the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirms our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect union where all people are treated equally. This year, transgender Americans have faced an onslaught of hateful attacks. As @POTUS has said, transgender youth are some of the bravest people he knows — and they deserve to live their lives free from hate.”

This year, transgender Americans have faced an onslaught of hateful attacks. As @POTUS has said, transgender youth are some of the bravest people he knows — and they deserve to live their lives free from hate. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) March 30, 2024

Transgender Day of Visibility was started by an activist in 2009 who set the day of the annual observance for March 31. It is not a federally mandated day of observance such as Vietnam Veterans Day set on March 29 which was signed into law by President Trump in 2017 and was observed on Friday. Biden and other Democrat officials like New York Gov. Kathy Hochul knowingly chose to promote the radical transgender agenda on Easter Sunday.

The Biden administration has been keeping a low profile online promoting Transgender Day of Visibility. Jean Pierre’s post is one of the few.

Admiral Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services, posted a photo on Friday with a link to official HHS statements:

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in his statement:

“Today I am thinking about our country’s great transgender, nonbinary, and two-spirit leaders and trailblazers who epitomize resilience, progress, and joy. Transgender Day of Visibility is an opportunity to both celebrate their accomplishments and double down on our commitment to push the tides of progress forward. Gender-affirming care saves lives. When trans Americans go to the doctor, they deserve the same treatment as any other patient. Stand up against discrimination, especially when it comes to transgender kids. There is no room for people being bullied for who they are. At the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, we show up for the LGBTQI+ community in meaningful ways. HHS has reinforced and clarified the rights of our transgender and nonbinary employees within our own workforce and made clear that HHS is a safe an inclusive place to work. Our decisions to speak up or not in the face of injustice sends a message. It’s on all of us to teach the next generations love, not hate.”

Becerra also ordered the transgender flag flown at HHS headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Friday, “This morning, as we’ve done throughout this Administration, HHS flew the Transgender flag to honor Transgender Day of Visibility on Sunday. Our decisions to speak up or not in the face of injustice sends a message. It’s on all of us to teach the next generation love, not hate.”

This morning, as we’ve done throughout this Administration, HHS flew the Transgender flag to honor Transgender Day of Visibility on Sunday. Our decisions to speak up or not in the face of injustice sends a message. It’s on all of us to teach the next generation love, not hate. pic.twitter.com/yUq9nyzQJb — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) March 29, 2024

A spending bill recently passed by Congress and signed into law by Biden prohibits the flying of the trans and LGBTQI+ flags at U.S. embassies, but not other federal buildings.