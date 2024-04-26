“The RINO Establishment Republican Party’s Biggest Nightmare is a Candidate They Can’t Control.” New York State GOP EXPOSED! OP-ED.

Op-ed by United States Senate Candidate Cara Castronuova

The establishment Republican party’s biggest nightmare is a candidate they can’t control.

That is why my own party is trying to get me kicked off the ballot to run for United States Senate in New York. Furthermore, my spineless RINO opponent is now suing me in the New York State Supreme Court to remove me from the ballot.

SPINELESS RINO CANDIDATE ALERT!! What a loser. The spineless individual running against me in the Republican primary has such a small set he launched a lawsuit against me to have my 15,000 plus petitions invalidated as another angle to get me knocked off the ballot. What a… pic.twitter.com/SiVwtqOPzY — Cara Castronuova (@CaraCastronuova) April 21, 2024

The Democrat in disguise that I am running against in the Republican primary donated to Leticia James’ election campaign in 2022 when her campaign promise was to PROSECUTE TRUMP. Treacherous.

I need YOU HELP to remain on the ballot and defeat my Leticia James loving RINO opponent.

I made the decision to play offense and sue the Board of Elections and the New York State GOP in Federal Court. This lawsuit is important to the freedoms and Constitutional rights of so many people. It is much bigger than me. If I win (and I have legal precedent on my side) it will open ballot access for many more America First, non-establishment candidates to run for office in the future.

Currently, New York State is home to the most draconian set of unconstitutional laws designed to keep non-establishment candidates off the ballot and on the plantation. The laws are designed to avoid primaries at all costs in BOTH parties, giving voters virtually no choice as to who their candidates will be representing them in the general election. This is election interference and voter disenfranchisement of the highest level.

EMERGENCY HEARING IN THE FEDERAL COURTHOUSE IN BROOKLYN TOMORROW FOR MY BALLOT ACCESS CASE! We The People want to pick our own candidates. We are and tired of the coronations. We are sick of the tomato can candidates the establishment keeps putting up to lose. Please come… pic.twitter.com/lLUYwxLl3w — Cara Castronuova (@CaraCastronuova) April 9, 2024

Here’s the deal- I need your help to fight a court battle that I truly believe has merits to change things. It is a fight for the People to have a say in who they elect. A win with this lawsuit that can give the power back to the people and take it away from the Uniparty elite.

WE CAN WIN THIS AND I NEED YOUR HELP. Contribute Here.

As an investigative journalist running for office, my intention is to not only win this lawsuit and this race, but investigate and report on what I find out about the election process that it of interest to the public. As a Senator, I will report to the public the corruption I find within the government- much like what Rand Paul is doing with Dr. Fauci and the CDC.

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” There is nothing the establishment uniparty fears more than candidates they cannot control. Candidates that have their own moral compass. If the party did not nominate & back you, you owe them nothing and they know it.… pic.twitter.com/xXsqcTPhR2 — Cara Castronuova (@CaraCastronuova) April 26, 2024

Over the past few months spent as a non-establishment Republican candidate for US Senate, I have discovered firsthand that if the party does not hand pick you or “coronate” you, they will fight to the death to get rid of you. Because if you owe nothing to the party, you can actually fight for the People. GOD FORBID you can actually make decisions using your own moral compass, rather than the compromised compass of the RINO’s that have infiltrated the People’s party.

The establishment leaders in the GOP would rather run a losing candidate than one that cares about the People first. They will fight tooth and nail to remain in their coveted second place position and continue on with their grift, cashing in at the expense of the rest of us.

PLEASE HELP ME FIGHT FOR REGULAR PEOPLE TO GET ON THE BALLOT BY CONTRIBUTING HERE

Here in the RINO infiltrated party of New York State, a few in charge “coronate” a single candidate for Senate or other important positions. They then abuse their power and use the judicial system to block any primary challenger from getting a fair shot and giving the actual people a choice in their candidate. There are rare exceptions but the general rule is this – the RINOs choose a mediocre IQ candidate that probably 1) made some nice donations to their committees or 2) proved they know how to “take orders” in some lower level government position. The most important qualification is the person must be part of the “club” and the get the “understanding”.

The understanding is you have sold your soul. You are no longer are allowed to use your own mind. You owe your position to the party and you will behave like a good little lap dog and do whatever it is they command of you. The understanding is “IF YOU WIN, YOU OWE US FOR LIFE.”

HELP ME FIGHT LETICIA JAMES, THE BOE AND THE ESTABLISHMENT GOP BY DONATING HERE

What that means is the classic establishment pick that got a free ride to the top will NEVER be able to effectively fight for We The People. They will always be puppets of the establishment leaders that put them there. They will never be able to make their own decisions, or write bills or speak out about things that are not approved by their puppet masters. Because of this tremendous conflict of interest, they will never be able to serve the people they represent. That is the root of all evil in New York State. That is why we are in dire straights. Our politicians CANNOT make decisions and pass laws that put our best interests forward as they will always be slaves to the greedy few that run the party.

This is not the way a constitutional republic works.

THAT IS WHY MY LAWSUIT FOR BALLOT ACCESS AND THE FIGHT TO CHANGE BALLOT ACCESS LAWS IS SO IMPORTANT.

We the People want representation.

PLEASE HELP ME FIGHT FOR REGULAR PEOPLE TO GET ON THE BALLOT BY CONTRIBUTING HERE

I will be a Senator from New York that actually abides by the Constitution and cares about YOUR LIBERTY. I am a grassroots America First candidate that has tremendous support in New York State from many freedom loving groups that I have fought alongside- the medical freedom community, the January 6th community and poical prisoners, and many that know me as a journalist and from my writing here on “The Gateway Pundit”. I collected well over the 15,000 signatures required by New York’s draconian state law to get on the ballot with the help of YOU- the Gateway Pundit readers who sent me their signatures on petitions by mail.

After I met the ridiculous signature gathering requirements, you would assume my own party would be excited they have a popular candidate that proved they actually have a shot at winning the general election.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Castronuova (@caracastronuova)

PLEASE HELP ME FIGHT FOR YOU AS A SENATOR. CLICK HERE.

Rather, the state party became fearful because I did it without their help and therefore owe them nothing. They retaliated by fighting to invalidate my petitions at the Board of Elections and funding my opponent (their puppet) to sue me in court. I must now fight my own party blow for blow to remain on the ballot, just like every other non-establishment candidate in New York that dared challenge them. In a play straight out of the Democrat handbook, they are dragging me through the court system to have my petitions “invalidated”. They do this to non-establishment candidates year after year until most are so exhausted, beat up and broken that they want to scream “MERCY” and give up.

I will not give up.

The RINO’s cannot continue to push around the regular good-hearted, hard working people that the Republican Party rightfully belongs to. I will fight for the tens of thousands of Registered Republicans that signed petitions asking for a primary. The Republican Party cannot continue to disrespect the will of the people of their own party.

PLEASE HELP ME BEAT THE NEW YORK RINOS IN COURT HERE.

Patriots, your donations will go to my legal expenses for my court case that I will fight with every ounce of my being. It is now my mission to fight for ballot access for the regular American like you so you have the option to run for office and serve your country without having to sell your soul. I will fight for voter choice for over 20 millions voters in New York so they have say in a primary with multiple candidates to chose from. The party needs to understand that the People have the right to choose our elected officials- it is NOT up to a few elitists in a backroom to decide.

GOD FORDID THE ACTUAL PEOPLE HAVE A SAY.

If I win my lawsuit, it will help change the draconian “ballot access” laws that have made it impossible for decades for an average American citizen in the state of New York to run for office without selling his or her soul to the party.

IF IT DOESN’T HAPPEN THIS YEAR IT MAY NEVER HAPPEN. My Federal Court case could change the laws and open the door for populist, freedom-loving candidates like me to get into office now and in the future.

Donate now and help me change ballot access laws in New York State.

If we can change the law here in New York by fighting it through the court system, we can change New York forever. Imagine if we could have ten beautiful candidates running for races here in New York next election cycle- candidates that are not bough and paid for establishment puppets.

New York could be a sane place and a safer place, rather than the insane asylum the Uniparty has turned it into.

How great would it be if we had regular people running for office the way the founding fathers intended…that do not have to sell their souls to a party to get into office. Firemen, teachers, construction workers, YOU, me…people that actually think like the people we are elected to represent. Elected representatives that owe nothing to a few elitist men that got them where they are.

People that could represent us and OUR best interests- not the interests of a few men at the top of the party.

THAT IS WHY BALLOT ACCESS LAWS ARE SO IMPORTANT and that is what my case is about.

Please help me change ballot access laws and pave the way for candidates like you and me!

And remember, in the end GOD wins.

Please follow Cara on Twitter.

Cara is an Investigative Journalist, 2-Time Boxing Champion and Television Personality. She is the co-founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution. You can follow her on Twitter HERE or Instagram HERE @CaraCastronuova. She is currently banned on Fakebook & suing them for colluding with the Biden Regime to violate her First Amendment Rights. You can contact Cara at www.caracastronuova.com if you have any tips.

“I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me.” Phil 4:13.