America First NY Candidate and Gateway Pundit Contributor Cara Castronuova FIGHTS for the GOP Nomination for US Senate!… Please Help Her Out!”

Cara Castronuova is running for US Senate from New York State.

She is already racking up the endorsements.

The NY Republican Party needs to start picking winners.We need a clear cut AMERICA FIRST champion like @CaraCastronuova for US Senate. She’s a fearless journalist, a champion fighter, America First & fully supports President Trump. Call your NYS County Chairperson & tell them… pic.twitter.com/yRc15MdWtV — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) February 17, 2024

This Thursday the Republican Party chairmen from the 62 New York State counties will gather and vote on who they want to be the candidate to run against Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

Gillibrand is highly unpopular in New York State. She was appointed to office by the Governor of New York after Hillary Clinton vacated the seat in her failed presidential bid. Gillebrand has won easy elections ever since because she has the word Democrat next to her name in New York. She has never had a tough challenger.

“Kirsten just shows up to vote for bad Democrat policies and that’s it,” Cara told The Gateway Pundit. “She is Chuck Schumer’s minion. Many people believe she’s vulnerable this year because Trump is a strong candidate in New York. People are sick of the progressive politics in New York that we witness every day. She can be beat.”

Cara tells The Gateway Pundit, “I am the best person to beat her.”

Cara added, “The other two candidates are Mike Sapraicone and Josh Eisen. They 62 chairs will vote for one of us at the NYS Convention in Binghamton this week. I am the only America First candidate that openly supports President Trump and will help him campaign here in New York. I am the best candidate to hit this out of the ballpark.”

Roger Stone endorsed Cara this week.

General Mike Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, Greg Kelly and Patrick Byrne have all retweeted Roger Stone’s tweet because they are showing support for the obvious America First candidate from New York to take on the Democrats.

Cara Castronuova is fearless journalist for The Gateway Pundit. She is a Newsmax contributor and reporter, a former champion boxer and TV star, and the founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution. Cara continues to fight for the due process of the political prisoners of January 6th and medical freedom in New York State.

Cara is also daughter of a decorated Purple Heart Bronze Star Vietnam veteran who is buried in Arlington Cemetery because of his honors. She will fight for our veterans, as well as fight to close the southern border and support President Trump as a Senator in any way that she can.

Cara promises to fight the rampant censorship and political persecution Conservatives have been victims of since Trump left office.

It’s about time the New York State Republican Party selects a powerful woman with America First values and finally gets rid of the milquetoast pretender candidates they keep nominating to lose. Gillibrand is useless, she is absent, and it’s time for her to go. Cara Castronuova has been an unabashed MAGA supporter, J6 advocate and does not hide her support for Donald J. Trump.

Enough of the running from Trump and MAGA – let’s elect Cara and bring real change to Washington DC!

*If you live in New York State, please call your County Chairman and ask them to support Cara Castronuova in this week’s nominating convention! If you live outside New York State, you can call Albany Headquarters at (518) 462-2601. Please ask the NYS Chairman to consider Cara Castronuova to finally WIN.

