Former GOP Congressman Peter King Calls On Republican Senate Nominee Mike Sapraicone to Step Down After It Is Revealed He Donated to Letitia James – GP’s CARA CASTRONUOVA IS NEXT IN LINE AND NEEDS YOUR HELP!

Gateway Pundit readers, Cara Castronuova need your help!

As many of you may have read here on The Gateway Pundit, last week, Cara went to the New York State Republican Convention to fight for their support to gain the party’s nomination to take on Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand and knock her out of the swamp.

The New York State GOP Party decided to go with Mike Sapraicone as the party pick, and Cara came in second place.

BUT…it was revealed only minutes after the vote that Sapraicone had donated to Letitia James in her 2022 campaign to GET PRESIDENT TRUMP.

In a dramatic turn of events today, former Republican Congressman Peter King of Nassau County asked Mike Sapraicone to step down and withdraw from the New York State race for Senate today on WABC Radio because of his “indefensible” donation to the wicked Leticia James. See the INSANE video here:

Cara wanted us to call out our amazing readers to help her following these new developments:

"Gateway Pundit readers, it has been one of the greatest honors of my lifetime to write for you. For almost three years now, I have told you the stories of the January 6th political prisoners and helped The Gateway Pundit raise millions of dollars for January 6th prisoner defense funds. Through my investigative journalism, I have exposed the Deep State and the three letter agencies. I have fearlessly faced off with the Swamp – LITERALLY – at the D.C. Courthouses. I have fought for President Donald Trump and for his allies, who have been the target of rampant political persecution. I have fought with no rest for those who lost their jobs for not taking the Covid vaccine; I have championed for those arrested here in New York for not having the unconstitutional vaccine passport. I have reported on and exposed the illegal migrant crisis here in New York. As a reporter, I have fearlessly walked through the streets ALONE with the mission of giving a voice to the voiceless who feel betrayed by their government." *Please call the New York State Chairman Ed Cox and respectfully ask when Mike Sapraicone steps down (it is only a matter of time) that the NYS GOP back Cara Castronuova as the Republican nominee for United States Senate.

New York Republicans can actually nominate a bold ,articulate ,attractive qualified, America First Trump Republican @CaraCastronuova for the US Senate instead of some ex dirty cop who's candidacy will be DOA pic.twitter.com/mRY7JZLRsr — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) February 18, 2024

Gateway Pundit readers- LET CARA BE YOUR VOICE ON THE WORLD STAGE AND TAKE ON KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND AND THE SWAMP CREATURES that have abused us for way too long. Let Cara fight for President Trump here in New York as she campaigns tirelessly throughout this state, championing America First policies and principles.

Wherever you live, this is a race that will affect the nation. Please call NYS Republican Headquarters now!

I'm proud to endorse my good friend Cara Castronuova for U.S. Senate in my home state of New York. Cara is THE AMERICA FIRST candidate in this race. She's also a world class investigative journalist and a boxing champion, meaning she's a fighter who knows how to deliver results. pic.twitter.com/lc3vERFgeH — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) February 18, 2024

"With your help and the grace of God, I will get the opportunity and the stage to fight for the frustrated men and women across the country who are fed up with the system. I will not disappoint you or waver from fighting for you and your God-given Constitutional Rights."

**If you live inside or outside New York State, you can call Albany Headquarters at (518) 462-2601 and ask NYS Chairman Ed Cox to back Cara Castronuova.

Here are some excerpts from Peter King’s interview with Sid Rosenberg:

Former Congressman Peter King: “I can tell that finding out that he (GOP nominee Mike Sapraicone) donated to Tish James, I don’t see how Nassau County Republicans or others around the state can continue to support him. I think that the right thing for him to do would be to withdraw from the race and if he doesn’t I would ask President Trump to ask him to withdraw. The real tipping point is Tish James, who is launching a vendetta against President Trump and to think that anyone who Republican can support that… you could say that he donated to Cuomo (former Democrat Governor of New York)- I wouldn’t do it- but the one that is indefensible is Tish James.”

King continued:

“It is going to go nowhere. We cannot be spending time supporting someone who actually supported the attorney general of New York (Leticia James) who to me launched and completely unbelievable illegal investigation into President Trump. Mike Sapraicone, for your own good, and the good of the party and the good of New York and for the good of the Presidential race and the Congressional races here in New York it is time to take your candidacy elsewhere.”

Please call the New York State Republican Party and ask that they support Cara Castronuova to be the voice of We The People.

**If you live inside or outside New York State, you can call Albany Headquarters at (518) 462-2601 and ask NYS Chairman Ed Cox to back Cara Castronuova.

