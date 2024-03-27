PLEASE HELP Cara Castronuova Get On Ballot For Senate Race In New York To Take Out RINO Mike Sapraicone And Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand

Cara Castronuova, a longtime Newsmax contributor and investigative journalist for The Gateway Pundit, is making a final call this week for donations and volunteers to collect petitions across New York State to help get her on the ballot in the Republican primary for the Senate race against Kirsten Gillibrand this November.

Castronuova placed in second in a closed-door primary last month to the New York establishment’s handpicked candidate, Mike Sapraicone, an anti-Trump RINO with a controversial record as a former NYPD officer. As reported here and elsewhere, Sapraicone has donated thousands of dollars to Letitia James and other Democrats as recently as 2022.

Despite going up against New York’s entrenched Republican establishment, Castronuova has done remarkably well so far with ballot collection measures, on pace to surpass the 15,000-petition threshold for ballot access, which has been long the statewide requirement for both Republican and Democratic candidates, even though Democrats outnumber Republicans in New York well over 2 to 1.

Castronuova, a dyed-in-the-wool Trump supporter since the day he descended the Trump Tower escalator, has already received endorsements from several notable Trump-aligned surrogates, including Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, George Papadopoulos, and Laura Loomer. And because she has no backing, financially, politically, or otherwise, from the RINO Swamp, in both Albany and DC, she can be no-holds-barred in going after both parties.

But Castronuova is facing a political machine led by the notoriously anti-Trump, Ed Cox. Cox sits as a Board Member on the League of Conservation Voters, an organization that sponsors PACs that have collectively donated hundreds of millions of dollars to Kirsten Gillibrand and other far left Democrats over the years, while endorsing radical proposals like the Green New Deal and offshore wind turbines. These radical policies would only accelerate the exodus of businesses already leaving New York State by the thousands every single month.

Castronuova famously made national headlines late last year when she interviewed Bronx residents for Newsmax about who they are supporting for the 2024 presidential election. Her reporting led to the discovery that many of the residents in the deep-blue Bronx actually were planning to vote for Donald Trump in the November election. President Trump noticed the videos, posted them on his Truth Social page, and then shortly afterwards began teasing audiences at rallies and in interviews about doing a rally in the South Bronx at some point this election cycle.

More recently, Castronuova has used her campaign to help expose the corrupt Uniparty establishment. Earlier this week, she denounced far left NYC officials, who are proposing a ban on brick oven pizzerias – following their proposed ban on gas stoves – in a clip that went viral:

BRICK OVEN PIZZA BAN?!?!! MY NEW YORK ACCENT COMES OUT IN FULL FORCE WHEN I AM PISSED. The psychopathic nutcases in charge in New York City are trying to ban Brick Oven Pizza because they are colluding with the architects of Green New SCAM. All a money making GRIFT for the… pic.twitter.com/hiuKz907DP — Cara Castronuova (@CaraCastronuova) March 25, 2024

Castronuova’s campaign has prioritized fighting corruption in both Albany and the DC Swamp. Castronuova stands for election integrity, law and order, medical freedom, school choice, the second amendment, closing our southern border, and is pro-life. She is the only truly pro-Trump candidate in the race, who has stood by the 45th President since day one and has been unrelenting in her view that the 2020 race was stolen.

