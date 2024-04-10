Nathan Wade Pleads Poverty to Get Out of Alimony and Child Support Payments to His Ex-Wife After Resigning as Trump Prosecutor Over Improper Relationship With Fani Willis

Former Fulton County special prosecutor Nathan Wade, who recently resigned from his role in the Georgia indictment against President Trump and 18 co-defendants, is now pleading poverty to skip out on his divorce agreement to pay alimony and child support.

Wade withdrew from the Trump lawfare RICO case after Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that he must be removed in order for Soros Funded District Attorney Fani Wills to continue her RICO case against Trump and the co-defendants.

During his time at the District Attorney’s office, after Willis improperly hired Wade to prosecute Trump while she was sleeping with him, Wade was paid more than $700,000!

It can be recalled that Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was subpoenaed to testify in the divorce proceedings of Nathan Wade and Joycelyn Wade. According to a court filing obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Willis was served a subpoena at her Atlanta office for her testimony.

These revelations about Willis and Wade’s secret and nefarious relationship came to light after Mike Roman, a former Trump campaign official and co-defendant in the racketeering case led by Willis, moved to accuse both Willis and Wade of misconduct. The motion, spearheaded by Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, alleges an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” between Willis and Wade.

Now, Wade is claiming he’s broke and asking for an emergency hearing to lower the amount of money he agreed to pay his ex-wife in their divorce settlement.

The Gateway Pundit reported last week that Joycelyn Wade, the ex-wife of Nathan Wade, filed for contempt of court, accusing her him of failing to comply with financial obligations amidst her ongoing health struggles.

Court documents reveal that Nathan Wade has allegedly ceased financial assistance for their daughter’s education and living expenses and their son’s nascent soccer career in Europe.

Joycelyn Wade, who has been facing severe health issues necessitating urgent medical procedures, including an endoscopy and colonoscopy, claims Nathan Wade abandoned her financially during this critical time.

