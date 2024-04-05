Nathan Wade’s Ex-Wife Seeks Contempt of Court Action Against Him for Cutting Off Children’s Financial Support and Abandoning Her Amid Illness

Joycelyn Wade, the ex-wife of former special prosecutor Nathan Wade, has filed for contempt of court, accusing her ex-husband of failing to comply with financial obligations amidst her ongoing health struggles.

It can be recalled that Soros-funded Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been subpoenaed to testify in the divorce proceedings of Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she appointed to go after former President Donald Trump and his associates.

According to a court filing obtained by The Wall Street Journal, Willis was served a subpoena at her Atlanta office for her testimony in the divorce case of Nathan Wade and his wife, Joycelyn Wade.

This revelation comes after Mike Roman, a former Trump campaign official and co-defendant in the racketeering case led by Willis, moved to accuse both Willis and Wade of misconduct. The motion, spearheaded by Roman’s attorney, Ashleigh Merchant, alleges an “improper, clandestine personal relationship” between Willis and Wade.

The motion alleges that this relationship led to financial benefits for Willis, with county records revealing that Wade has been paid nearly $654,000 in legal fees since January 2022. The motion suggests that Wade financed luxury vacations with Willis, using funds from Fulton County, to destinations such as Napa Valley and the Caribbean.

The substantiating evidence for these claims, she argues, exists within sealed records from the Wade divorce case, which she is urging the court to unseal.

The motion further alleges that sources close to both Willis and Wade have confirmed their ongoing personal relationship, which was not disclosed properly, nor was Wade’s appointment as special prosecutor approved by the Fulton Board of Commissioners, as mandated by law.

Now, the contempt application lodged by Joycelyn Wade follows a Consent Temporary Order and Agreement from January 30, 2024, which was meant to secure financial support for the couple’s children and cover Joycelyn’s medical expenses.

Court documents reveal that Nathan Wade has allegedly ceased financial assistance for their daughter’s education and living expenses and their son’s nascent soccer career in Europe.

Joycelyn Wade, who has been facing severe health issues necessitating urgent medical procedures including an endoscopy and colonoscopy, claims Nathan has abandoned her financially during this critical time.

Despite a court directive, Nathan allegedly instructed Joycelyn to pay for her medical treatments herself, with a vague promise of reimbursement at a later stage.

According to the court document:

Defendant [Jocelyn Wade] urgently requires medical procedures, namely an endoscopy, colonoscopy, and ultrasound, due to severe physical symptoms she has been enduring. These symptoms have significantly impacted her ability to consume most foods, leading to a substantial weight loss, notwithstanding her already slender stature when in better health. Upon information and belief, her condition is worsening, and delaying these diagnostic procedures may necessitate emergency intervention unnecessarily. Defendant has duly notified Plaintiff [Nathan Wade] of the urgent necessity for these medical procedures and the need for prepayment in the amount of four thousand four hundred dollars ($4,400). Specifically, she has communicated that the medical facility will not even schedule these vital tests until Plaintiff prepays the associated co-payments directly to the healthcare provider. Despite a direct request from Defendant to Plaintiff for prepayment and an additional demand from Defendant’s counsel to Plaintiff’s counsel, Plaintiff has failed and neglected to fulfill his obligation under the Temporary Order to cover these necessary healthcare costs. Instead, Plaintiff has instructed Defendant to make payment to the provider herself, with an assurance of reimbursement. […] Ironically, the Defendant finds herself unable to fulfill the prepayment obligation to the healthcare provider, despite not being legally obligated to do so, due to the actions of the Plaintiff. […] Plaintiff’s sudden cessation of support for the parties’ children has placed Defendant in a dire financial situation, resulting in a monthly income of less than One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00). Additionally, Defendant cannot currently work due to her poor health. As a consequence, she finds herself in a worse financial position than she was prior to the entry of the Consent Order.

Read: