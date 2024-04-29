AUDIO: Attorney Harmeet Dhillon Breaks Down “Fake Charges” Brought by Arizona AG Kris Mayes Against Trump 2020 Alternative Electors with Radio Host Garret Lewis

Conservative attorney and Republican Party official Harmeet Dhillon joined Tucson radio host Garret Lewis’ Afternoon Addiction last week to discuss the latest election interference lawfare against Republicans in Arizona.

Dhillon represents GOP Arizona State Senator Jake Hoffman in fighting the bogus charges brought against 18 individuals by radical left Attorney General Kris Mayes, who stole the 2022 election by 280 votes from Trump Endorsed Abe Hamadeh.

Hamadeh also discussed the sham charges against Trump electors and his ongoing lawsuit contesting the fraudulent election in an exclusive interview with The Gateway Pundit last week.

The Gateway Pundit reported that the still questionably elected Kris Mayes announced felony charges against 18 Trump allies and alternative electors last Wednesday afternoon for the non-crime of questioning the 2020 election and casting electoral votes for Trump. She defended her witch hunt and the curious timing of the indictment – just months before the 2024 general election.

However, the alleged crime is perfectly legal and has legal precedent.

Per Politico:

By December 1960, it was clear Kennedy had won. Only Hawaii’s result remained in doubt. Nixon had prevailed by just 140 votes, according to the initial results, which were certified by the governor. A recount was underway on Dec. 19, 1960, when presidential electors across the nation were required by law to meet and cast their ballots. Nixon’s Hawaii electors met and cast their three votes in an official ceremony. But nearby, Kennedy’s three elector nominees gathered and signed their own certificates, delivering them to Washington as though Kennedy had won the state.

As was done in Hawaii, Arizona's Trump electors met and cast their votes in case of a successful legal challenge while lawsuits challenging the stolen 2020 election were still ongoing. "That's a protected First Amendment activity by these citizens," said Dhillon.

Recall that the Arizona Attorney General at the time, Mark Brnovich, released a report on his investigation in April 2022, stating that “between 100,000 and 200,000 ballots were transported without a proper chain of custody,” and individuals would be prosecuted for election fraud. However, the weak, lethargic AG never followed through.

Even the election officials in Maricopa County, which accounts for roughly 60% of Arizona's voters, knew the election was rigged with dead voters, ballot harvesting, and shady machine software and admitted that the County’s in-house audit of the 2020 election was “bulsh*t.” Former Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri previously stated that his colleagues lied because they were too scared to do a real audit in conversations while the Arizona 2020 election audit was ongoing.

President Trump was also named in the indictment “Unindicted Coconspirator-1” because he made a phone call about the ballot counting to former governor Doug Ducey.

The charges include nine counts of conspiracy, fraudulent schemes and artifices, fraudulent schemes and practices, and forgery. “Defendants and unindicted coconspirators schemed to prevent the lawful transfer of the presidency to keep Unindicted Coconspirator 1 in office against the will of Arizona’s voters,” the indictment falsely alleges.

Make no mistake; the charges are a warning shot to anyone who may want to challenge the 2024 election and meant to stain the reputations of Trump and Arizona Republicans running in 2024. See the full list of alternative electors and Trump associates facing felony charges in Arizona here.

"It sure sounds like the timing of this prosecution was specifically for purposes of trying to affect, in a positive way, Democrats' chances, certainly with respect to the primary in Arizona that's coming up in weeks and with the general election," Dhillon told Garret Lewis.

She continued, "All the information that they needed to bring this frivolous and politically based indictment has been in the hands of these prosecutors in different states, thanks to the January 6 committee investigation in the House and thanks to the likely coordination of all of this between special counsel and the Biden administration literally for years."

Mayes said the quiet part out loud before announcing the grand jury indictment in the latest election interference lawfare, declaring, “We absolutely have to get President Biden reelected.” This means shutting down the so-called election deniers when they shut down the voting centers, remove Republican observers from the counting rooms, and thousands of Joe Biden ballots magically appear.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, even the Associated Press admits, “Charges against Trump’s 2020 ‘fake electors’ are expected to deter a repeat this year.”

Full interview below: